Instant Noodle Product Recalled After Life-Threatening Allergens Detected

Fly By Jing announced that it would voluntarily recall some of their instant noodle products after possible exposure to peanuts.

The Fly By Jing Creamy Sesame Noodles, which were sold in single packs and four-packs, could induce “serious or life-threatening allergic reaction” if consumed by people with peanut allergies, per a recall notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The UPC/Barcode number for recalled single packs is 8-50052-23988-6, and the number for four-packs is 8-50052-23991-6.

The products have Best By dates of Oct. 15, 2026; Dec. 6, 2026; and March 23, 2027.

“Peanuts are not an intended ingredient in Fly By Jing Creamy Sesame Noodles,” the recall notice said.

“Fly By Jing discovered a third-party manufacturer produced the product on equipment that also processes peanuts under conditions that may have led to peanut being in Fly By Jing Creamy Sesame Noodles,” it added.

“As a result, Fly By Jing has immediately ceased distribution of the affected products, notified customers and retail partners, and placed all remaining inventory on hold.”

In response to the possible cross-contamination, Fly By Jing implemented a series of new safety checks.

Those included “strengthened allergen-control procedures with the third-party manufacturer.”

The other noodle flavors Fly By Jing sells were not impacted.

The recall advised customers with peanut allergies not to consume the potentially affected products.

They can return the products to the location they were purchased for a full refund.

Fly By Jing can be reached by means of a consumer hotline, (866) 862-2645, which is available Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific time.

Peanut allergies involve the body’s immune system reacting strongly to peanuts, according to a webpage from the Mayo Clinic.

Those affected may experience hives, redness, or swelling.

In some cases, they can experience tightness of the throat or shortness of breath.

“Peanut allergy is the most common cause of anaphylaxis due to food,” the Mayo Clinic said.

“Peanut allergy has been increasing in children. Even if you or your child has shown only a mild reaction to peanuts, it’s important to talk to a healthcare professional. There is still a risk of a more serious future reaction,” the organization added.

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