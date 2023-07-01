Share
Instead of the Biden Name, Hunter Gives Secret Daughter Bizarre Consolation Prize

 By Victoria Jones  July 1, 2023 at 8:44am
The illegitimate daughter of Hunter Biden cannot use his last name but she will receive a number of paintings created by the son of President Joe Biden, who settled a child support cases with the little girl’s mother Thursday.

According to a five-page agreement between Biden and the mother of his daughter, an Arkansas woman named Lunden Roberts.

Roberts had sought to change the last name of a little girl Biden fathered with her in 2019, which Hunter denied until a paternity test.

In a redacted agreement filed in Independence County, Arkansas, on Thursday, Roberts agreed to drop her request for her daughter, Navy Roberts, to carry the Biden name.

She had previously argued the name would open up opportunities for their daughter, who the Biden family refuses to acknowledge publicly.

On numerous occasions, the incumbent president has left the child out of public comments during conversations about his grandchildren.

The document also lays out that Biden will pay Roberts an undisclosed amount of money per month, in addition to providing her with a copy of his tax return annually.

As part of an agreement between Roberts and Biden, she agreed to drop a request for their daughter to change her last name to reflect she is part of the Biden family.

In exchange, the child will receive paintings from her biological father.

“Defendant additionally agrees that he shall assign to the child [REDACTED] of his paintings over the next [REDACTED] which shall vary in size with a minimum size of 24×24,” the highly specific part of the agreement states.

It continues, “The child shall select the painting which shall either be sent to the child or sent to a gallery designated by Lunden Roberts. The net proceeds of any sales of paintings shall be wired to an account designated by Lunden Roberts.”

Biden’s paintings were a source of scandal in 2021 when he presented them at galleries.

Some critics argued Biden’s decision to take up the arts offered him an opportunity to launder money from anonymous buyers.

News that Navy will receive pairings from her father, but not his name, was met with blistering criticism online:

Comments ranged from calling Biden “a loser” to “trashity-trash” to “deadbeat dad.”

The agreement between Roberts and Biden does not state any custody agreement. A judge previously threatened to jail Biden while Thursday’s document said any future proceedings would be handled by courts in Arkansas.

In addition to paying an undisclosed sum of child support to Roberts monthly, Biden also agreed to contribute to a college fund for his daughter and he also agreed to reimburse Roberts for any medical expenses.

