Instead of Cutting Social Security Payments, Trump to Cut All Taxes on Social Security

President Donald Trump’s bold promise to eliminate taxes on Social Security got one step closer to becoming a reality after Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky reintroduced legislation that would exempt retirement benefits from federal taxes.

As a reminder, Democrats have pushed the absurd lie that Trump wants to eliminate Social Security, when, in reality, he has vowed to end taxes on those benefits.

On Thursday, Massie reintroduced the Senior Citizens Tax Elimination Act, H.R. 1040, which he said would end the “unjust double tax on Social Security benefits.”

“Although seniors have already paid tax on their Social Security contributions via the payroll tax, they are still required to list these benefits as taxable income on their tax returns,” Massie said in a statement.

“This is simply a way for Congress to obtain more revenue for the federal government at the expense of seniors who have already paid into Social Security.’

Massie said, it’s outrageous to force senior citizens to pay taxes on Social Security, when they already paid a variety of taxes during their working years to earn those retirement benefits.

“The purpose of Social Security is to provide people with financial support during retirement, not to be another source of tax revenue for the Federal Government,” he said.

“Under this legislation, Social Security benefits would neither be taxable nor reportable on individual tax returns, thus restoring the integrity of the program.”

The congressman has reintroduced the Senior Citizens Tax Elimination Act every year since 2012.

Do you support ending the taxation of Social Security? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (3457 Votes) No: 0% (11 Votes)

Before 1984, Social Security benefits were exempt from federal income taxes.

That year, Congress passed legislation to require Social Security beneficiaries with income above certain thresholds to pay taxes on up to 85 percent of their retirement payouts.

I just reintroduced the Senior Citizens Tax Elimination Act, H.R. 1040. This bill assists middle-class seniors by eliminating the unjust double-tax on Social Security benefits. pic.twitter.com/87N543vNBl — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 6, 2025

On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to end taxes on Social Security.

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reaffirmed the president’s commitment to provide sweeping tax relief for all Americans, including:

No taxes on tips.

No taxes on Social Security.

No taxes on overtime pay.

Ending tax breaks for billionaire sports team owners.

INCOMING TAX RELIEF: – No tax on tips

– No tax on Social Security for seniors

– No tax on overtime

– Renew Trump Tax Cuts

– Adjusting the SALT cap

– Ending tax breaks for billionaire sports team owners

– Closing the carried interest loophole

– Tax cuts for ‘Made in America’… pic.twitter.com/kTtbZj3wc2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 6, 2025

Because American tax dollars are the lifeblood of our nation — as well as all the foreign countries the U.S. subsidizes — it’s unclear if Trump’s ambitious tax-cut proposals will be enacted.

However, the mere fact that he wants to provide tax relief is an encouraging sign that the president recognizes the struggle of countless Americans.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.