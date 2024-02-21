UPDATE, Feb. 21, 2024: After publication of this article, it was reported that Travis Kelce had boarded a private jet to fly to Australia to support girlfriend Taylor Swift. This article has been updated to reflect that.

Taylor Swift crossed an ocean to see boyfriend — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — play in the Super Bowl.

But as of Tuesday, Kelce had shunned any long-distance efforts to catch Swift as she finishes her current tour.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported that Kelce was in Las Vegas and referred to “claims” that Kelce would be heading to Australia.

“His second trip to Vegas in less than two weeks comes despite claims of being ‘keen’ to reunite with girlfriend Taylor Swift in Australia,” the outlet reported.

Travis Kelce returns to Las Vegas just nine days after winning the Super Bowl there as the Chiefs star is pictured on a golf course despite claims he’s ‘keen’ to reunite with Taylor Swift in Australia

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Kelce said in a recent podcast he would “venture to an island real soon,” which led to speculation he would head to Australia.

Swift, who performed three concerts in Melbourne, Australia, moved on to Sydney on Monday, where People reported her being photographed out on the town and at the zoo.

People noted that Kelce was participating in a golf event in Las Vegas.

However, Elle noted that after Swift sent her private jet to Hawaii, the rumor mill went into high gear that it would return to Australia with Kelce aboard.

Since winning the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, Kelce participated in a victory parade in Kansas City on Feb. 14, before returning to Las Vegas.

The Sydney Morning Herald said Kelce told his father he was interested in making the trip to see Swift perform

“Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, are you going to take off for Sydney, and he seemed keen,” Ed Kelce said.

“He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments. He is at a celebrity charity golf outing today, which, I think, is in Las Vegas,” he continued.

Ed Kelce said that the conflicting schedules of the musician and athlete make him wonder how their relationship will go.

“I won’t pretend that I don’t worry about it, he is my son, and I worry about him because they will have some challenges in their relationship for sure,” he said.

“But they seem a good fit, and ultimately, they just need to find their way together,” he said.

People noted that when Swift was touring in Argentina in November, Kelce made the trip to South America to catch a show.

Page Six reported on Wednesday, that after the golf event in Las Vegas, Kelce boarded a private jet Wednesday morning to head to Australia to support Swift.

