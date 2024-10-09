Instructor Placed on Leave After Saying Men Who Don't Vote for a Female President Should Be Shot

A University of Kansas instructor has been put on the shelf after a comment he made about shooting men who would not vote for a female presidential candidate went viral.

The college did not name the educator who was put on administrative leave, according to KAKE.

A video posted to X began with the instructor saying, if one thinks that “guys are smarter than girls, you’ve got some serious problems.”

“That’s what frustrates me. There are going to be some males in our society that will refuse to vote for a potential female president because they don’t think females are smart enough to be president,” he said.

Seriously ⁦@UnivOfKansas⁩? You’re letting this be said in your classrooms? That men who won’t vote for Kamala Harris for President should be lined up and shot?? ⁦@RogerMarshallMD⁩ ⁦@JerryMoran⁩ pic.twitter.com/7hHihxScEg — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) October 9, 2024

Then came the words that put the speech over the line.

“We could line all those guys up and shoot ’em. They clearly don’t understand the way the world works,” the speaker continued.

As the realization of what was just said struck, he tried to ensure no one would know.

“Did I say that? Scratch that from the recording. I don’t want the deans hearing that I said that,” he said.

The college said it is investigating the matter.

“We are aware of the video, which was recorded during a class earlier this semester,” said Erinn Barcomb-Peterson, a college representative, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal. “The instructor is being placed on administrative leave, pending further investigation.”

“The instructor offers his sincerest apologies and deeply regrets the situation. His intent was to emphasize his advocacy for women’s rights and equality, and he recognizes he did a very poor job of doing so. The university has an established process for situations like this and will follow that process,” Barcomb-Peterson said.

According to the Lawrence Times, the instructor’s class was canceled Wednesday, the day the video went public, and his staff profile on the KU Athletics website was removed.

Hey @UnivOfKansas – he called for men not voting a certain way to be SHOT. LINED UP AND SHOT. That hateful, evil intent could not be any more clear. Makes many of us question if your entire faculty agrees with this extreme view. https://t.co/dWNINEEicF — Senex (@RealMarcusA11en) October 9, 2024

In a post on X, Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas deplored the comment.

“Disturbing video from a @UnivOfKansas professor,” Marshall wrote. “Anyone saying men who don’t vote for Kamala Harris should be ‘lined up and shot’ is deranged and shouldn’t be around students nor academia. I trust that the @UnivOfKansas will take immediate action and fire this professor.”

UPDATE: We have been in touch with the Chancellor’s Office, and they have confirmed that this professor has been placed on immediate administrative leave. This guy shouldn’t be within 100 yards of a university and I am calling for his swift termination. https://t.co/RQyi1BGZre — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) October 9, 2024



“This guy shouldn’t be within 100 yards of a university and I am calling for his swift termination,” Marshall wrote.

