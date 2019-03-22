SECTIONS
Business and Money US News WJ Wire
Print

Insurance Companies Could Actually Start Tracking Social Media Accounts To Determine Premiums

×
By Nick Givas
Published March 22, 2019 at 8:46am
Modified March 24, 2019 at 2:24pm
Print

“Fox & Friends” contributor Kurt Knutsson said insurance companies will likely start looking at social media accounts to determine premiums for customers.

“There’s very little of anything that’s stopping insurance company representatives from scouring through history of all of our online posts,” Knutsson said Friday.

“A warning this morning to really pay attention to what’s on there from, well, your cigar smoking and skydiving photos might want to come down.

“Anything that shows risky behavior, you can go ahead and look in the history of your posts, you know, you don’t want to show yourself smoking if you smoke,” he added.

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee Points the Blame at Obama for Russian Fiasco

“You don’t want to show yourself having what would seem like a rambunctious time with alcohol.”

Knutsson said activities such as extreme sports without a helmet or other high-risk behavior could end up costing people money.

“Engaging in high risk sports such as for skydiving, especially without a helmet — you want to make sure you have your helmet on if you do that.

“Any sort of reckless behavior that you know inherently would freak your mother out would be the same thing that’s going to freak out the insurance company,” he said.

Do you think insurance companies will research your social media accounts?

Knutsson recommended bolstering personal security settings to limit how much of your account remains open to the public.

“This is a perfect morning to do a privacy check. Go into your own privacy settings and you want to look for this. ‘Limit who can see past posts,’” he said.

“Check that. And make sure that you’ve limited it to just your friends or friends and family or ‘Only me’ you could set it for.”

Knutsson also claimed there’s no proof insurance companies have started spying on customers but said there aren’t any laws in place to deter them.

“What we do know is that there’s really little anything stopping them. So, there are few laws on the books that prevent that being analyzed as risk,” he said.

RELATED: Payless Shoe Stores Are Officially Going Out of Business

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Report: CNN Legal Analyst Mark Geragos Is Avenatti Co-Conspirator
House Democrat Lists Problems Party Will Face After Mueller Report
Rick Perry Floats ‘Real New Green Deal’ of His Own, and It Could Change the Face of US Energy
Man Confessed Four Times To Murdering a Nurse’s Aide, 30 Years Later Police Finally Arrest Him
Top Dem Torches Ilhan Omar: ‘I Stand with Israel, Proudly and Unapologetically’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×