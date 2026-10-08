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Insurance Executive and His Family Found Dead in Mansion: Murder-Suicide Suspected

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 7, 2026 at 6:26pm
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Police in Montgomery Township, New Jersey, found an insurance executive, his wife, and their daughter dead of gunshot wounds inside the family’s home.

Investigators said the two women were killed and the man died by suicide.

David Grodnick, 61, Lora Grodnick, 62, and their daughter Sloane, 24, were pronounced dead at the house, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said.

All three had been shot in the head.

 


Officers got a welfare-check request for the address Thursday afternoon, WNYW-TV in New York reported. Officers were unable to reach anyone in the home.

The next day, just before 6 p.m., they entered the residence, NJ.com reported.

The mother and daughter were found in separate bedrooms. Grodnick was found elsewhere in the house, a gun still in his hand, with what investigators described as a self-inflicted wound.

The prosecutor’s office ruled the women’s deaths homicides and his a suicide.



Montgomery police, the prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit, the crime-scene unit, and the Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office all responded.

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Prosecutor John P. McDonald said in a statement that “there are no threats to the public from this tragic occurrence.”

The New York Post reported that the Grodnicks had lived in Princeton before the Montgomery house, listed at about $1.7 million, and that they held memberships at the exclusive Bedens Brook Country Club in Skillman and TPC Jasna Polana in Princeton.

 


David Grodnick was a senior vice president and underwriting counsel at Land Services USA, a Philadelphia commercial real-estate insurance firm.

His daughter was working toward a master’s degree at the Rhode Island School of Design.

 


NJ.com noted a 2011 Times of Trenton editorial about Sloane, then 9, after she collected toys and clothes for an 8-year-old girl in Trenton. Two local schools joined the drive.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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