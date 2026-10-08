Insurance Executive and His Family Found Dead in Mansion: Murder-Suicide Suspected

Police in Montgomery Township, New Jersey, found an insurance executive, his wife, and their daughter dead of gunshot wounds inside the family’s home.

Investigators said the two women were killed and the man died by suicide.

David Grodnick, 61, Lora Grodnick, 62, and their daughter Sloane, 24, were pronounced dead at the house, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said.

All three had been shot in the head.

🚨 A New Jersey insurance executive, his wife and their 24-year-old daughter were found shot to death inside the family’s luxury mansion. Prosecutors say David Grodnick, 61, killed Lora Grodnick, 62, and Sloane Grodnick before taking his own life. Officers entered the Montgomery Township residence after a welfare check turned into an investigation into the family’s whereabouts. The motive behind the apparent murder-suicide remains unclear. — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) October 6, 2026



Officers got a welfare-check request for the address Thursday afternoon, WNYW-TV in New York reported. Officers were unable to reach anyone in the home.

The next day, just before 6 p.m., they entered the residence, NJ.com reported.

The mother and daughter were found in separate bedrooms. Grodnick was found elsewhere in the house, a gun still in his hand, with what investigators described as a self-inflicted wound.

The prosecutor’s office ruled the women’s deaths homicides and his a suicide.







Montgomery police, the prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit, the crime-scene unit, and the Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office all responded.

Prosecutor John P. McDonald said in a statement that “there are no threats to the public from this tragic occurrence.”

The New York Post reported that the Grodnicks had lived in Princeton before the Montgomery house, listed at about $1.7 million, and that they held memberships at the exclusive Bedens Brook Country Club in Skillman and TPC Jasna Polana in Princeton.

NJ insurance executive kills wife, daughter and himself in family’s $1.7M mansion https://t.co/w2nWO8P45x https://t.co/pZ99dw7nNW — New York Post (@nypost) October 6, 2026



David Grodnick was a senior vice president and underwriting counsel at Land Services USA, a Philadelphia commercial real-estate insurance firm.

His daughter was working toward a master’s degree at the Rhode Island School of Design.

Another sad story. New Jersey insurance executive killed his wife and daughter, then himself, inside the family’s Skillman mansion. David Grodnick, 61, a senior VP at Land Services USA, Lora Grodnick, 62, and their daughter Sloane, 24, were found dead Friday on Wild Azalea Lane. A neighbor had asked for a welfare check Thursday after mail piled up and calls went unanswered. Police got inside Friday evening. The prosecutor ruled the women’s deaths homicides and his a suicide. No motive. No threat to the public. Sloane had just started an MFA at RISD.🙏 — My moms caregiver ™ (@mymomcare) October 6, 2026



NJ.com noted a 2011 Times of Trenton editorial about Sloane, then 9, after she collected toys and clothes for an 8-year-old girl in Trenton. Two local schools joined the drive.

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