Intel Officials Caught 'Attempting to Undermine' DNI Tulsi Gabbard 'from Within': Report

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has a world of international enemies to watch out for — and it turns out she has plenty internally, too.

Conservative commentator Christopher Rufo on Monday blew the whistle on a secret chat room where employees of the nation’s intelligence agencies shared bizarre sexual fetishes and transgender tips.

In a post on the social media platform X Tuesday, he publicized what he described as attempts in a National Security Agency chat room to “undermine Gabbard from within.”

EXCLUSIVE: In a secret NSA chatroom, NSA, DNI, and SpaceCom officials claim that @TulsiGabbard is “fervently anti-queer,” a “Russian agent,” and a member of the MAGA “cult.” These employees, including at least one “they/them,” are attempting to undermine Gabbard from within. pic.twitter.com/Z5HGfdSx2Y — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) February 25, 2025

Those participating, Rufo wrote, were part of the NSA, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and United States Space Command. They might have been from different agencies, but they had a uniformly negative picture of the former Hawaii congresswoman and former lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve.

“In a secret NSA chatroom, NSA, DNI, and SpaceCom officials claim that @TulsiGabbard is ‘fervently anti-queer,’ a ‘Russian agent,’ and a member of the MAGA ‘cult,'” Rufo wrote.

“These employees, including at least one ‘they/them,’ are attempting to undermine Gabbard from within.”

Americans who’ve followed Gabbard’s career, particularly her battle for confirmation in the U.S. Senate, might find that those accusations sound familiar — it’s almost like they’re quoted directly from attacks on Gabbard from the Democratic establishment.

Gabbard, remember, is a former Democratic rising star — who actually ran for the party’s presidential nomination as recently as 2019. And her apostasy has made her a target of top Democrats for years.

When Trump chose her for the top intelligence job, they immediately started throwing roadblocks to obstruct it.

During her hearings, she was accused of being a puppet of Russian President Vladimir Putin as Democrats attempted to smear her reputation.

And now it appears from Rufo’s work that some sexually disturbed members of the nation’s intelligence community (God help us) are attacking her the same way — except the difference is, now she’s on top of their world.

What’s a proud, personal-pronouns-using apparatchik to do?

Gripe and backbite, of course.

Well I’m sure they were thrilled that she got confirmed. Trump was right when he said that there was “an enemy from within.” — Daniel (@CreativelyDan) February 25, 2025

To be clear, reasonable people can disagree about some of Gabbard’s positions. For instance, to many conservative Americans, former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, the man now living in Russian exile after spilling NSA secrets to the world in 2013, is a traitor overdue for a date with a bullet in the head (and a billet waiting at the lowest circle of hell).

Gabbard takes a different view, maintaining that Snowden exposed government abuses and, as ABC reported, sponsoring legislation while she was in Congress to support granting clemency to Snowden.

At the same time, most conservatives wouldn’t want to be on the side of former Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah in any dispute — and Gabbard had a legendary one.

But the reality is that unorthodox thinking does not make Gabbard a “Russian agent,” just as a refusal to kowtow to the gay agenda doesn’t make her “fervently anti-queer.”

She’s obviously a free thinker, capable of making up her own mind and unwilling to be bullied into taking a position she doesn’t believe in. And that is exactly the kind of person Americans need in charge of the Office of National Intelligence.

Regardless, the fact of the matter is that she was duly nominated, duly confirmed, and duly sworn into the post, and she deserves the loyalty and respect of every man and woman working in the agencies that report to her.

Any one of them who isn’t ready to give that should have the decency and honor to get out now — not spend time backbiting and grumbling in anonymous chat rooms for sexually depraved government functionaries.

Americans have seen this kind of act before. This is the kind of swamp-dwelling arrogance in the “intelligence community” that, combined with deceitful Democratic power games, was behind the first impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Tulsi Gabbard and the rest of the country have enough enemies in the world to deal with.

Mentally disturbed malcontents can find some other way to make a living.

