Intense Footage: Police Officer with No Protective Gear Sprints Into Burning House and Saves Entire Family

In today’s media-driven age, it’s not that hard to find negative stories surrounding modern American law enforcement.

(The breathlessly critical coverage of Immigration and Customs Enforcement — particularly in Minnesota, recently — is proof of this.)

What’s a bit harder to find in modern news coverage are stories that highlight the bravery and heroism that many in law enforcement demonstrate on a daily basis.

Sometimes, however, an act of bravery can be so impressive and heroic that the media has no choice but to acknowledge it.

And that’s exactly what happened to one Tennessee police officer.

According to WTVC-TV, a heroic Chattanooga police officer sprinted into a burning home to help save a family.

Perhaps most impressively, the hero officer apparently had no protective gear.

The incident took place the night of May 1, as police were dispatched to the area after receiving calls about a raging home fire.

Neighbors informed the police that there was still a family trapped inside, prompting one officer to leap into action.

You can watch the entire, intense video for yourself below:

The footage was recorded on the home’s Ring doorbell camera.

The police officer, identified only as “Officer Rogers” by WTVC, helped the Blaylock family on this crazy night, and left a lasting impression on the family.

“I tried to thank him that night, and he’s just shrugging it off, like it’s just another day at work, but that’s my little daughter,” said Rachel Blaylock.

Rogers not only helped the family of three out of the fire, but he was ready to leap back into action — even when it wasn’t needed.

“I keep thinking back, how was I going to get two kids down the stairs?” Blaylock told WTVC. “He just grabs her, and he was willing to go back in. And I was trying to tell him that no one else was there, but he was going back up.”

A neighbor echoed Blaylock’s praise for Rogers’ bravery.

“He was just a brave person to react like that,” the neighbor said. “He could have got hurt, but he didn’t care. He just kept on kicking the door.”

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