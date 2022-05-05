Intense Video: 4 Armed Robbers Flee, Cower in the Corner After Store Clerk Pulls Out a Gun

Los Angeles deputies this week released a dramatic video of a store shootout as they announced that two of the men involved are now wanted on murder charges.

On April 3, four men attempted to rob the Smoke Shop in Compton.

Video of the incident showed one man striding to the counter and then whipping out a gun. He pointed it at the man behind the counter.

The man behind the counter, who the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said was a security guard, responded by pulling out his own gun.

The would-be robber and the guard each fired as the other men with the gunman tried to find safe places out of range.

The guard was wounded in the face and neck but was released after being taken to the hospital.

All four suspects left the store immediately. The men appeared to trip over one another in their attempts to get away.

One man on the floor appeared to be partially dragged away by another of the would-be robbers.







About 30 minutes after the incident, a man was dropped off at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said.

Upon investigation, deputies learned that the man was among the four in the Smoke Shop.

The man later died in the hospital despite efforts to save his life.

The sheriff’s department said Kahlel Lundy, 23, and Keith Rachel, 21, “are wanted for murder, and LASD Homicide Bureau is seeking the public’s assistance in locating them.”

The other person involved in the attempted robbery has been arrested, deputies said.

Those with information about Lundy and Rachel were asked to call the homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

