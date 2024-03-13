Internal Border Memo Leaks, Reveals Latest Wave 'Will Cripple' Ability to Respond

A migrant wave could be crashing on Florida’s shores — and the Border Patrol is bracing for trouble.

With the nation of Haiti spiraling deeper into collapse, a leaked internal memo from the U.S. Border Patrol is warning agents in the Sunshine State about a possible deluge of illegal immigrants, according to the New York Post.

The Caribbean nation has essentially fallen apart in the last week as gangs have ransacked government buildings and overtaken the streets.

The Biden administration is debating whether to deploy military forces into the nation to force stabilization as the current government fails to control the chaos.

A mass exodus of Haitian civilians is predicted as the country struggles to feed its 11 million inhabitants.

Of course, the question becomes: Where do these Haitians run to?

And of course, as seems to be the destination any time a country goes to hell in Latin America, their predicted destination is the United States.

And of course, the Biden administration — which has done an utterly horrid job of controlling the mass of illegals crossing our southern border — is expected to do absolutely nothing about it.

The leaked memo warned agents in Miami that Haitians who enter Florida illegally are unlikely to be repatriated back to the spiraling country, the Post reported.

Are Biden’s policies meant to literally cripple the country? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (372 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

The Post did not report who authored the memo, but the document projected a tough time ahead for the agency.

“With the breakdown of the government in Haiti repatriating Haitians may not be happening for the foreseeable future,” the email stated. “If this is the case, then the Coast Guard may not be stopping Haitian sail freighter[s]. They will just be escorting them into land. If this is the case, then we will probably be handling the majority of the cases.”

That’s not to say that the Sunshine State is anywhere near able to handle the onslaught of migrants as the email also warned. “One landing will cripple the station and our ability to respond to other traffic.”

A major concern of Border Patrol officials in the state is whether they’ll be able to handle the groups of migrants once they’ve made it to the shores.

“The hardest part is keeping the landing contained to a given area. We will want to have medical (local EMS) on scene to check on those who will need it,” the email stated.

The memo also warns that the illegals may attempt to “claim that a juvenile is accompanied when they really are not, so if there is a juvenile make sure that that is a true parent-child relationship,”

While the situation that is occurring in Haiti is certainly concerning, the question becomes why do Americans need to be responsible for the results of the country’s disastrous rule?

The U.S. is already facing serious issues such as other masses of illegals flooding the country, rampant inflation and urban crime, how much more can it take before it falls even further?

Of course, the Biden administration has been doing nothing to help with these issues, instead leaving everything up to more local leaders while it virtue signals how moral and just it is.

The simple answer is, there is no reason that we shouldn’t be turning these people away.

The current administration is forcing states to suffer for its bad policies while doing nothing to provide and protect the country.

It’s exactly the opposite of what a government should do.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.