SECTIONS
WJ Wire World News
Print

International Investigators Charge Four Suspects Including Former FSB Colonel in Ukraine Plane Crash that Killed 298

Wilbert Paulissen, head of the Dutch police Central Crime Investigation Department, addresses a news conference Wednesday announcing charges in the case of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, which crashed in 2014.John Thys / AFP / Getty ImagesWilbert Paulissen, head of the Dutch police Central Crime Investigation Department, addresses a news conference Wednesday announcing charges in the case of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, which crashed in 2014. Four men, three Russians and a Ukrainian, have been charged in connection with procuring the missile that brought down the jet, killing 298 passengers and crew. (John Thys / AFP / Getty Images)

By Evie Fordham
Published June 19, 2019 at 6:45am
Print

Nearly five years after Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashed in Ukraine killing 298 people, prosecutors brought the first criminal charges against four suspects Wednesday.

The Joint Investigation Team, which consists of officials from the Netherlands, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia and Ukraine, charged Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Oleg Pulatov as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko, reported BBC.

The suspects are not accused of firing the missile that took down the plane, but of acquiring the missile “with the goal to shoot a plane,” CNN reported.

The suspects are “just as punishable as the person who committed the crime,” Dutch prosecutor Fred Westerbeke said according to CNN. (RELATED: UN Releases Most Complete Report To Date On Jamal Khashoggi’s Murder. The Findings Don’t Look Good For Saudi Arabia)

Girkin is a former colonel in Russia’s Federal Security Service — the FSB. The agency is the successor of the Soviet Union’s KGB.

TRENDING: Border Patrol Agent Offers To Give Ocasio-Cortez a Personal Tour of Detention Facility After ‘Disgusting’ Holocaust Comparison

Dubinskiy worked for the Russian military intelligence agency GRU and Pulatov was in Russia’s special forces, investigators said, according to CNN.

Trial for the four is scheduled for 2020 in the Netherlands. However, the four men might be tried in absentia, according to CNN.

“Investigators said they would not ask for the suspects to be extradited because the Russian and Ukrainian constitutions prohibit extraditing nationals,” CNN reported.

“However added that they would ask Russia to cooperate with the investigation, and both countries to question the suspects about the charges.”

Flight MH17 was shot down over war-torn region of Ukraine near the Russian border on July 17, 2014.

The missile was fired from a launcher belonging to the Russian military, investigators said in May 2018.

However, Russia denies involvement and has tried to shift blame to Ukrainian forces, reported CNN.

MH17 was on its way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital, when it went down over territory held by pro-Russian separatists, according to CNN.

The suspects’ court case is set to start on March 9, according to the BBC.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Trump’s EPA Finalizes Plan To Repeal and Replace Obama-Era Coal Plant Regulations
Ilhan Omar Claims ‘Alien’ Is Offensive Word Used by Trump To Abuse Immigrants
Wayne Newton Fires Shot at Burglars with Revolver He Carries
Dem Staffer Facing Prison as Prosecutors Look To Make Example of Him for Politically Motivated Crimes Against Republicans
Trump Raises ‘Record Breaking’ Amount Only 24 Hours After His Campaign Kickoff, McDaniel Says
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×