International Leader Now Calling for Trump To Receive Nobel Peace Prize

South Korean President Moon Jae-in reportedly believes President Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula.

“President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize. What we need is only peace,” Moon told South Korean officials, according to Reuters.

The South Korean president has repeatedly credited Trump for changes in North Korea’s behavior in recent months.

Trump “deserves big credit for bringing about the inter-Korean talks,” Moon said in January.

Moon went on to attribute North Korea’s sudden interest in diplomacy to the president’s maximum pressure strategy.

The president also credits himself for brokering peace between North and South Korea.

“We’re doing the world a big favor. We’ll see how it goes.

“I think we are going to do just fine,” Trump said Saturday night in Washington, Mich.

“I had one of the fake news groups this morning, they were saying, ‘What do you think President Trump had to do with it? I’ll tell you what, like how about everything.”

At the rally, the crowd shouted, “Nobel, Nobel, Nobel.”

Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met for the first time Friday at a landmark inter-Korean summit on South Korean soil.

The two sides agreed to bring an end to the Korean War and to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula through phased disarmament and complete denuclearization.

Trump is preparing for his own summit with Kim, which is expected to be held in the next few weeks.

