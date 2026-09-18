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A ridiculous “racial” controversy erupted when professional grievance-mongers insisted that a harmless Converse sneakers ad evoked images associated with lynching and white supremacy.
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A ridiculous “racial” controversy erupted when professional grievance-mongers insisted that a harmless Converse sneakers ad evoked images associated with lynching and white supremacy. (martin-dm - stock photo / Getty Images)

Internet Detectives Are Convinced an Innocuous Converse Sneaker Ad Is Full of White Supremacist Dog Whistles

 By Michael Schwarz  September 18, 2026 at 1:38pm
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The thing about dog whistles is that they’re intended for dogs. Humans can’t hear them.

With that in mind, what should we make of those allegedly racist dog whistles intended for white supremacists? Have you ever noticed that only racist liberals ever seem to hear them?

Thursday on the social media platform X, the most ridiculous “racial” controversy in history erupted when professional grievance-mongers, forever in search of something to offend them, insisted that a harmless Converse sneakers ad evoked images associated with lynching and white supremacy.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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