Internet Detectives Are Convinced an Innocuous Converse Sneaker Ad Is Full of White Supremacist Dog Whistles

The thing about dog whistles is that they’re intended for dogs. Humans can’t hear them.

With that in mind, what should we make of those allegedly racist dog whistles intended for white supremacists? Have you ever noticed that only racist liberals ever seem to hear them?

Thursday on the social media platform X, the most ridiculous “racial” controversy in history erupted when professional grievance-mongers, forever in search of something to offend them, insisted that a harmless Converse sneakers ad evoked images associated with lynching and white supremacy.

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