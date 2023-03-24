Internet Erupts After Joe Biden Tells Audience the Note His Wife Left Him in Bathroom

President Joe Biden revealed a strange note first lady Jill Biden posted on his bathroom mirror last year, and people online agreed it was bizarre.

“Jill puts messages on my mirror where I’m shaving so I make sure to see them. And the one was put there about a year ago was ‘Stop trying to make me love you,'” Biden said at a Wednesday White House event celebrating Women’s History Month.

Biden put his hands up in the air and made a face, as if to say that he doesn’t even know what that means.

The predominantly female audience on-hand laughed.

“What the hell,” Biden said. “I’m still trying like hell.”

The note could be interpreted in at least two ways. “Stop trying to make me love you” because you have already won me over.

Kind of like the, “You had me at hello” scene from the 1996 movie, “Jerry Maguire.”

Or perhaps Jill Biden meant, “Stop trying, because you’re not succeeding,” or, “You’re trying too hard.”

Do you think Jill Biden is cruel? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 84% (1907 Votes) No: 16% (365 Votes)

Given they’ve been married since 1977, one has to assume it’s the first option.

The Republican National Committee tweeted the video thinking emoji, conveying that they didn’t know what the note meant either.

BIDEN: “Jill puts messages on my mirror while I’m shaving…one that was put in about a year ago was ‘stop trying to make me love you.'” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/do6aO4hUJi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 22, 2023

One Twitter user replied, “Sounds like Jill is just as bad as he is.”

Another wrote, “Okay that’s weird!,” another chimed in, “How bizarre.”

Conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey replied, apparently tongue-in-cheek, “How beautiful.”

How beautiful. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 23, 2023

Well, it was something.

Another awkward moment for Biden happened Tuesday, when he attempted to read a poem from a teleprompter, and it did not go well.

The cringy moment came when Biden announced he was starting over, and then still misquoted the text he was reading. One Twitter user captured the vibe perfectly: “When he says ‘Let me start over’ the entire room goes ‘Oh please, no.’”

When he says “Let me start over” the entire room goes “Oh please, no.” — Doug Bright (@DougBright1) March 21, 2023

We’ve gotten used to these sort of bizarre moments and miscues, but they are still something to behold from the president of the United States.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.