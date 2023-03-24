Parler Share
Commentary
President Joe Biden, left, and first lady Jill Biden, right, walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 23.
Commentary
President Joe Biden, left, and first lady Jill Biden, right, walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 23. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Internet Erupts After Joe Biden Tells Audience the Note His Wife Left Him in Bathroom

 By Randy DeSoto  March 23, 2023 at 5:03pm
Parler Share

President Joe Biden revealed a strange note first lady Jill Biden posted on his bathroom mirror last year, and people online agreed it was bizarre.

“Jill puts messages on my mirror where I’m shaving so I make sure to see them. And the one was put there about a year ago was ‘Stop trying to make me love you,'” Biden said at a Wednesday White House event celebrating Women’s History Month.

Biden put his hands up in the air and made a face, as if to say that he doesn’t even know what that means.

The predominantly female audience on-hand laughed.

“What the hell,” Biden said. “I’m still trying like hell.”

Trending:
Police Encounter Abandoned Young Boy at the Border, Then They Find Disturbing Note Left in His Backpack

The note could be interpreted in at least two ways. “Stop trying to make me love you” because you have already won me over.

Kind of like the, “You had me at hello” scene from the 1996 movie, “Jerry Maguire.”

Or perhaps Jill Biden meant, “Stop trying, because you’re not succeeding,” or, “You’re trying too hard.”

Do you think Jill Biden is cruel?

Given they’ve been married since 1977, one has to assume it’s the first option.

The Republican National Committee tweeted the video thinking emoji, conveying that they didn’t know what the note meant either.

One Twitter user replied, “Sounds like Jill is just as bad as he is.”

Related:
Trump Lawyer Gives Mic Drop Answer When Asked if Biden Is Actually a Clone: 'I've Heard That'

Another wrote, “Okay that’s weird!,” another chimed in, “How bizarre.”

Conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey replied, apparently tongue-in-cheek, “How beautiful.”

Well, it was something.

Another awkward moment for Biden happened Tuesday, when he attempted to read a poem from a teleprompter, and it did not go well.

The cringy moment came when Biden announced he was starting over, and then still misquoted the text he was reading. One Twitter user captured the vibe perfectly: “When he says ‘Let me start over’ the entire room goes ‘Oh please, no.’”

We’ve gotten used to these sort of bizarre moments and miscues, but they are still something to behold from the president of the United States.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Parler Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Internet Erupts After Joe Biden Tells Audience the Note His Wife Left Him in Bathroom
John Rich, Tom MacDonald Release Anti-Establishment Song - Quickly Soars to No. 1 Spot
Matt Gaetz Announces Alleged Joe Biden Sexual Assault Victim Will Testify Before Congress
Donald Trump Issues Powerful Call for Prayer as Nation Braces for His Arrest
Revival Now Spreading to Historically Black Colleges, People 'Streaming Down to Commit Their Lives to Jesus Christ'
See more...

Conversation