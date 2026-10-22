Internet Sleuths Deduce Ilhan Omar's Likely Location Using Tiny Background Detail in Viral Video: A Mysterious 'Somali' Center

A viral video posted by embattled Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, which marked her reemergence from the spotlight after a raid on her home last week, was recorded outside of a Somali community center in Minneapolis, internet sleuths determined.

The post came as there were numerous reports questioning her whereabouts in the aftermath of the raid, which sources say concerned whether Omar and her family committed immigration fraud.

Omar has long maintained that she came to the United States with her father and was naturalized as a minor.

However, evidence has suggested that she may have lied about her birthdate, which would have made her ineligible to receive citizenship through her father.

On Tuesday, after news outlets began asking why she had not made a public appearance since the Oct. 12 raid, she showed up on Instagram to fundraise.

“Thank you so much for the support to everyone who sent a note of support, for everyone who sent $5, $10, $20,” she said in the video.

“That goes a long way as we fight Trump and his administration for trying to intimidate me and so many people right before the midterm elections.”

“We’re not going to be intimidated, we’re not going to be silenced, we’re not going to be scared.” Rep. Ilhan Omar breaks her silence and turns to supporters for financial help as a federal investigation into her immigration history continues. In a new video, the Minnesota Democrat thanks supporters and asks for donations to help her through what she calls an “expensive and challenging” period. Last week federal investigators searched her Washington, D.C., home, seized her phone, and issued more than a dozen grand jury subpoenas to family members. Omar denies wrongdoing and says the investigation is politically motivated. — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 21, 2026

“Thank you so much again, and please continue to support us. It is going to be a very expensive and challenging time and so we appreciate whether you’re able to send $5, $10, $20, thank you,” she added.

A post from the account of conservative commentator Matt Morse seemed to confirm that a bit of sleuthing had pinned down her location at the time the video was recorded: Minneapolis, and close to a Somali-run community center.

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“Based on buildings visible through a window in recently released footage of Ilhan Omar, online investigators have traced her location to the ‘Somali American Community Outreach and Consultancy Center’ in Minneapolis,” the post said.

“The organization, which advertises 24-hour operations seven days a week, maintains a notably vague and seemingly incomplete website, as if it was hastily assembled and left unfinished.”

The location was determined by ascertaining the position the video was recorded by referencing a high-rise in the background.

🚨As numerous federal investigations into Ilhan Omar’s immigration and financial history continue, the congresswoman has just made her first public appearance in nearly four weeks (since September 22) to solicit financial contributions from supporters. Based on buildings visible through a window in recently released footage of Ilhan Omar, online investigators have traced her location to the “Somali American Community Outreach and Consultancy Center” in Minneapolis. The organization, which advertises 24-hour operations seven days a week, maintains a notably vague and seemingly incomplete website, as if it was hastily assembled and left unfinished. The website identifies no owner, director, or other organizational leadership. The only specific service advertised is “consultancy,” with no substantive explanation of what services are provided. Furthermore, the organization’s listed address corresponds to the Brian Coyle Neighborhood Center, an entirely different and seemingly unrelated organization. The group also advertises a nationwide membership network, an extensive calendar of social events, professional speakers, and charitable initiatives. However, its website provides no corresponding event calendar, membership directory, or any supporting documentation whatsoever. Follow: @MorseReport — Morse Report (@MorseReport) October 21, 2026

The only service that the community center seems to offer on its incomplete website is consultancy, raising questions as to whether it, too, is part of the network of fraud that has sprung up around the Somali community in the Twin Cities.

“I’m here to help professionals further their careers because I believe that a higher standard of professionalism helps everyone: clients, customers, and professionals alike,” the website says.

“I take a lot of pride in the Somali-American professional community, and I’ll do whatever I can to help you deliver a top-quality job. I think of my business as offering more than just a simple service.”

Omar has come out of hiding somewhat since the video was posted, including appearing in an interview with MS NOW’s Chris Hayes.

That conversation was itself a source of controversy, as Omar seemed to tell the cable host she couldn’t absolutely rule out that she married her brother, telling him that she hadn’t married a relative “to my knowledge.”

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