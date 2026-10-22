Share
News
Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks during a press conference held outside of the U.S. Capitol Building on June 14, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks during a press conference held outside of the U.S. Capitol Building on June 14, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Internet Sleuths Deduce Ilhan Omar's Likely Location Using Tiny Background Detail in Viral Video: A Mysterious 'Somali' Center

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 22, 2026 at 4:13am
Share

A viral video posted by embattled Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, which marked her reemergence from the spotlight after a raid on her home last week, was recorded outside of a Somali community center in Minneapolis, internet sleuths determined.

The post came as there were numerous reports questioning her whereabouts in the aftermath of the raid, which sources say concerned whether Omar and her family committed immigration fraud.

Omar has long maintained that she came to the United States with her father and was naturalized as a minor.

However, evidence has suggested that she may have lied about her birthdate, which would have made her ineligible to receive citizenship through her father.

On Tuesday, after news outlets began asking why she had not made a public appearance since the Oct. 12 raid, she showed up on Instagram to fundraise.

“Thank you so much for the support to everyone who sent a note of support, for everyone who sent $5, $10, $20,” she said in the video.

“That goes a long way as we fight Trump and his administration for trying to intimidate me and so many people right before the midterm elections.”

“Thank you so much again, and please continue to support us. It is going to be a very expensive and challenging time and so we appreciate whether you’re able to send $5, $10, $20, thank you,” she added.

A post from the account of conservative commentator Matt Morse seemed to confirm that a bit of sleuthing had pinned down her location at the time the video was recorded: Minneapolis, and close to a Somali-run community center.

Do you believe Ilhan Omar is being targeted politically by the federal investigation?

“Based on buildings visible through a window in recently released footage of Ilhan Omar, online investigators have traced her location to the ‘Somali American Community Outreach and Consultancy Center’ in Minneapolis,” the post said.

Related:
Is 'Ilhan Omar' a Fake Name? New Court Filing Identifying Omar's Alias Has Americans Questioning Her Real Name

“The organization, which advertises 24-hour operations seven days a week, maintains a notably vague and seemingly incomplete website, as if it was hastily assembled and left unfinished.”

The location was determined by ascertaining the position the video was recorded by referencing a high-rise in the background.

The only service that the community center seems to offer on its incomplete website is consultancy, raising questions as to whether it, too, is part of the network of fraud that has sprung up around the Somali community in the Twin Cities.

“I’m here to help professionals further their careers because I believe that a higher standard of professionalism helps everyone: clients, customers, and professionals alike,” the website says.

“I take a lot of pride in the Somali-American professional community, and I’ll do whatever I can to help you deliver a top-quality job. I think of my business as offering more than just a simple service.”

Omar has come out of hiding somewhat since the video was posted, including appearing in an interview with MS NOW’s Chris Hayes.

That conversation was itself a source of controversy, as Omar seemed to tell the cable host she couldn’t absolutely rule out that she married her brother, telling him that she hadn’t married a relative “to my knowledge.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Report: Minnesota Dem Senate Nominee Spent Taxpayer Money to Teach Junkies How to Shove Drugs Up Their Posteriors
LeBron James Gets Roasted For Disrespect to National Anthem: 'This Is How He Shows His Gratitude'
Enes Kanter Freedom Removed from WNBA Finals, Says League Wanted Him Gone for 'Supporting Women'
Internet Sleuths Deduce Ilhan Omar's Likely Location Using Tiny Background Detail in Viral Video: A Mysterious 'Somali' Center
Omar Wouldn't Say For Sure Her Ex-Husband Wasn't Her Brother: 'Not to My Knowledge'
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , ,

Conversation