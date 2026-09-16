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Mayor Karen Bass attends the 25th LAFD Remembrance Ceremony at Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center, in Los Angeles, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.
Mayor Karen Bass attends the 25th LAFD Remembrance Ceremony at Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center, in Los Angeles, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. (Allen J. Schaben - Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

Internet Trolls Karen Bass After She Deflects Blame for City's Crumbling Roads

 By Michael Austin  September 16, 2026 at 5:30am
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Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Karen Bass deflected blame over the city’s abysmal infrastructure as she campaigns for another term.

The official said in a Sept. 9 radio interview that she was not responsible for the state of the roads, according to a report from the New York Post.

“We have a crumbling infrastructure in this city that has been crumbling for about three decades and so, believe it or not, those potholes did not come, and those sidewalks did not break because I’m mayor,” she commented.

Bass, who has been mayor since 2022 and who has been in elected office since 2004, was asked if the poor road quality was her fault.

She responded, “No. I promise I didn’t break those sidewalks.”

“The potholes are my responsibility to fill them up,” she clarified, insisting that “over 20,000” potholes were recently filled.

Bass is currently running against Nithya Raman, a member of the Los Angeles City Council who is endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America.

The New York Post noted that Bass quickly received criticism online for her attempt at deflecting responsibility.

“She literally won’t take responsibility for anything so if she’s not responsible for anything, why is she running? I just don’t get any of the logic from any of them,” April Silverman, a political analyst, wrote on social media.

“They are both so embarrassing. They’re running that you’re the best person for the job, but you’re also pretending that you have nothing to do with any of the problems in LA. They both do that it’s beyond.”

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Internet Trolls Karen Bass After She Deflects Blame for City's Crumbling Roads

Streets for All, a progressive transportation group, also rebuked Bass over her comments.

“It is her fault for cutting Street Services and LADOT so much that everything’s breaking faster than we’re fixing it. She seems disconnected between her budget decision making and the real world impacts,” the organization said.

The New York Post added that Spencer Pratt — who run in the mayoral primary as a Republican — has also criticized Bass for the state of public infrastructure.

“Our neglected infrastructure is absolutely crumbling all around us,” he commented.

Bass infamously presided over the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires which destroyed thousands of homes and cost billions in damages.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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