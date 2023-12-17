Share
Internet Vindicates Madison Cawthorn After His Wild 2022 Claim Appears to Be True

 By Maire Clayton  December 17, 2023 at 6:47am
Former North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn is being vindicated after previously speaking out regarding what allegedly occurs behind closed doors in Washington.

A pornographic video that appeared to have been filmed in the Senate hearing room was obtained by The Daily Caller, causing Cawthorn to post on X stating, “I told you.”


Cawthorn previously spoke out in 2022 and stated he was previously invited to orgies while in government but did not specify who it was.

“The culture in Washington is corrupt. Human nature is fallen. Compromising activities occur because when other people can place you in compromising positions, they control you,” he later added, according to The Hill.

Then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stated Cawthorn had lost his trust over the claims.

Since the pornographic video was released, Cawthorn has received support on social media for his 2022 comments:

Was Madison Cawthorn right?

“Madison warned us and look how they treated him,” conservative pundit Jack Posobiec posted to X.

Conservative reporter Sarah Fields responded to Cawthorn’s claim of “I told you” by telling the former representative “You sure did.”

The Daily Caller noted it “has not confirmed the identities of either party in the amateur porn video.

“Daily Caller reviewed the chat where the video leaked and confirmed it was shared in a private group for gay men in politics.”

Since the explosive Friday report a junior aide to Democratic Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin has been removed.

Cardin’s office told POLITICO on Saturday “Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate.”

“We will have no further comment on the personal matter,” the statement continued.

The former staffer took to LinkedIn to provide a comment on his alleged involvement in the pornographic video.

“This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda,” Maese-Czeropski wrote.

“While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters.”

Maire Clayton
Maire Clayton graduated from Bryn Mawr College with a degree in English and Psychology. She joined The Western Journal in 2022.




Conversation