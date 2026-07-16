Intruder Storms 'Today' Show Set and Attacks Host

An intruder reached the inner sanctum of the “Today” show on Thursday and confronted host Craig Melvin.

According to a report from TMZ, the man initially sought longtime show weather guru Al Roker.

After the man was unable to find Roker, he found Melvin in a restricted area and allegedly lunged at him while yelling the n-word.

The incident took place shortly before 9 a.m. and was not filmed.

Staff and security descended upon the scene of the confrontation to detain the man, who was arrested by police.

TMZ reported that the man who accosted Melvin was white and not armed. No one was injured in the incident, which hosts did not refer to during the show.

NBC News said in a statement there was “a security incident this morning” at the “Today” show studio, and that the network and show staff are “cooperating fully with law enforcement as they investigate the matter,” according to Variety.

Do you ever watch the “Today” show? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 5% (62 Votes) No: 95% (1251 Votes)

“An individual entered an unauthorized area in a vestibule near Studio 1A. The person approached anchor Craig Melvin, who alerted security,” the statement said.

“The individual was detained and taken into custody by law enforcement without further incident. There was no altercation, and no one was injured,” the statement continued.

“NBC and ‘Today’ take the safety and security of our employees, talent, staff and guests extremely seriously. We are reviewing the incident and our security protocols and remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone who works at and visits our studios,” the statement said.

NBC News has released a statement after a man broke through security at the “Today” show set, lunged at co-anchor Craig Melvin, and shouted a racial slur: “There was a security incident this morning at the ‘Today’ show studio. An individual entered an unauthorized area in a… pic.twitter.com/KFDqlFBfwW — Variety (@Variety) July 16, 2026

Page Six reported that “Today” show staffers are concerned.

“They were already on edge because of Savannah [Guthrie],” it quoted a source as saying, referring to the kidnapping of Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, from her Arizona home in February.

“He could have stabbed Craig. He could have planted a bomb,” the source said of the man, who was wearing a backpack.

The insider said the studio is “a difficult place for security because it’s… really public.”

“There’s a coffee shop inside the area that staff use to get in and out. People come in with entourages — all the celebrities have like 12 people with them, so it’s not unusual for a whole group of people to be going through security at once,” the source said.

“I don’t think it’s like they don’t care,” the source said, speaking of network executives. “It’s just a complicated place to do security. I imagine there will be meetings today though.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.