Share
Commentary
Commentary
Charlotte Police officers provide security in the perimeter where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were earlier conducting operations in Charlotte, North Carolina, on November 16, 2025. Federal immigration officers began immigration enforcement operations in Charlotte on November 15, they confirmed in a statement. "We are surging DHS law enforcement to Charlotte to ensure Americans are safe and public safety threats are removed," Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. US President Donald Trump has made deporting undocumented immigrants a key priority for his second term, after successfully campaigning against an alleged "invasion" by criminals. (Photo by Peter Zay / AFP) (Photo by PETER ZAY/AFP via Getty Images)

It Was an Invasion - Huge Swaths of Students Missing From Classrooms as ICE Begins Enforcing Law in Charlotte, NC

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 20, 2025 at 5:37am
Share

When can you not call an invasion an invasion? When it’s politically incorrect, of course.

But numbers are numbers. And the numbers are in after Immigration and Customs Enforcement began conducting operations in Charlotte, North Carolina: Tens of thousands of students were missing from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Monday, the first day of Border Patrol’s deployment there.

This amounted to over half of students in several schools, especially where the majority of students were Hispanic.

According to WFAE-FM, the city’s school authorities issued a final number of 30,399, 10,000 absences more than it had initially calculated.

The data variances, school officials said, were common and a result of either including Pre-K students or students retroactively marked absent from tardy for not meeting the required number of instructional minutes.

This is more than double the number of last Monday. Moreover, it represents about 20 percent about the total enrollment.

From WFAE:

At Sterling Elementary School, where more than 500 of the school’s 700 students are Hispanic, only about 34% of students were listed in attendance. That was the lowest attendance rate out of any elementary school. Other elementary schools with attendance rates in the 30s included Montclaire Elementary School and Nations Ford Elementary School.

At the majority-Hispanic Garinger High School, nearly half the student body was reported absent.

The North Carolina Association of Educators and its chapter in Charlotte released a statement Monday night about reports of high absences and is calling on CMS to create a “CMS-wide communication command center” to allow schools to let parents know their kids are safe and to respond to community needs.

However, there were reports — like from this teacher — that three-quarters of his class (mostly Hispanic) were out of school on Monday:

If you think that this is something that Republicans or President Donald Trump’s administration is lamenting, you’re wrong — with the Department of Homeland Security noting the differences in traffic patterns and a two-word message:

Related:
Chicago Man Accused of Setting Woman on Fire Had Been Arrested 72 Times, And Mayor Brandon Johnson's Response Was Mind-Boggling

GOP Rep. Mark Harris of North Carolina, meanwhile, told Fox News’ Will Cain that “you can just look at it on its face” and realize that there’s a problem going on “in the whole Charlotte-Mecklenberg area.”

Indeed, the question raises itself: How can you call this anything other than an invasion when tens of thousands of students in one American city alone stay out of the classroom because of the fact that the Border Patrol is conducting operations in the city?

Should schools be forced to provide ICE with the addresses and parents' names of all students trying to avoid law enforcement?

The number of illegal immigrants that entered under Joe Biden’s administration is, charitably, in the low eight figures. We are told that ICE and DHS deporting these people is somehow inhumane — but what about the taxpayers and parents of Charlotte-Mecklenburg? Don’t they have a reasonable expectation that kids who are legally here are the ones getting their tax dollars, not people who poured into the country during a border crisis manufactured by cynicism and ineptitude?

What absolutely none of those protesting ICE can explain is why the law suddenly doesn’t apply to this one group of people. That’s because they’re intellectual toddlers. They want what they want, and they don’t care what it means to other people. Feelings are more important than hard facts, easy sentimentality more important than looking at what that sentimentality costs them and everyone else. No wonder they keep on losing in the court of public opinion.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Trans Activist Named Cassidy Mal Lyss (“Malice”) Arrested on 2nd Arson Charge - Previously Asked if He Could Begin Burning Churches
Judge Who Let Alleged Chicago Train Attacker Out to Set Fire to Woman Was Told He Was 'Real and Present Threat'
The Truth Behind MTG's Resignation Date Is Exactly the Reason Why Conservatives Don't Trust Politicians
Fact Check: Are Churches Across the Country Refusing to Help Feed Starving Babies?
Breaking: Marjorie Taylor Greene to Resign from Congress Following Trump Feud
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation