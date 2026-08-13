Invasion of Texas: Dallas-Fort Worth Airport to Put Islamic Foot Wash Stations in Bathrooms

Our tolerance for Islam — whether it be from electing Muslim public officials and importing Muslim immigrants — is akin to letting a fox in the hen’s house.

One of our most cherished liberties — the free exercise of religion — now functions as a vehicle for a foreign people to slowly, but deliberately, build a theocracy.

The keyword here is slowly. If we are not vigilant, gradual changes in everyday life will see us wake up one day with Islamic doctrine dictating virtually all of our affairs.

An update in one of those small changes comes from Texas, a state that has seen a startling amount of growth in its Muslim population. A project details document from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation aims to put Wudu stations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport.

Wudu, or ablution, is a purification ritual before prayer. It is the physical act of washing.

The Quran commands it, saying, “O believers! When you rise up for prayer, wash your faces and your hands up to the elbows, wipe your heads, and wash your feet to the ankles.”

According to the project details document, the plan is to have one washing station for men in the men’s restroom and one for women in that restroom in Terminal D. The document noted this is a privately funded project with a price tag of $300,000.

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Fox News reported that other airports like Chicago O’Hare already have “interfaith spaces” — so this would not be an unprecedented development, but it should be looked at in context.

POI Data reported there are 122 mosques in Texas, with most being in the Houston and Fort Worth areas. The Halal Times puts the number higher at 224, ranking Texas with the fifth highest Muslim population at over 300,000.

Despite the variance in these numbers, the conclusion is that the Muslim population in Texas is growing to have a significant presence. Further evidence comes from the East Plano Islamic Community, a project to create a Muslim community complete with housing and education.

The project is being orchestrated by the East Plano Islamic Center.

NEW: ‘Muslim City’ in Texas gets legal win after a judge ordered that the state must comply with developers. The East Plano Islamic Community (EPIC), which has now been rebranded to The Meadow, will feature 1,000 homes, a mosque, schools, and more. Texas leaders are worried… pic.twitter.com/HoSvNeV307 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 30, 2026

On June 25, CBS News announced that the Department of Justice had concluded its investigation into EPIC City after concerns were raised by Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn, who warned of religious discrimination.

The fear comes from the community implementing Sharia Law, a system to impose Islamic morals and a separate legal system.

These people want to be self-governing, making a concerted effort to disregard the laws of the state and the nation.

The foot washing stations are just the latest development for Texas.

Americans incorrectly believe that when peoples of varying non-Christian faiths come to the United States, they are here to live in harmony and tolerance. We compartmentalize our spiritual lives from our political ones.

But for Islam, they are one and the same. It is not a matter of coexistence with infidels when the Quran calls upon Muslims to rule over them, convert them, or fight them.

Americans are deceived into opening the doors and tolerating Muslims’ presence. This is Taqiyya — they call for peace and conceal their true intentions for conquest.

Simply put, our ideals of religious freedom are a tool for them to build a caliphate.

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