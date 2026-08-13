Share
Commentary
People walk to a Mosque in Stafford, Texas, for the funeral of Santa Fe High School shooting victim Sabika Sheikh, 17, on May, 20, 2018.
Commentary
People walk to a Mosque in Stafford, Texas, for the funeral of Santa Fe High School shooting victim Sabika Sheikh, 17, on May, 20, 2018. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Invasion of Texas: Dallas-Fort Worth Airport to Put Islamic Foot Wash Stations in Bathrooms

 By Samuel Short  August 13, 2026 at 10:03am
Share

Our tolerance for Islam — whether it be from electing Muslim public officials and importing Muslim immigrants — is akin to letting a fox in the hen’s house.

One of our most cherished liberties — the free exercise of religion — now functions as a vehicle for a foreign people to slowly, but deliberately, build a theocracy.

The keyword here is slowly. If we are not vigilant, gradual changes in everyday life will see us wake up one day with Islamic doctrine dictating virtually all of our affairs.

An update in one of those small changes comes from Texas, a state that has seen a startling amount of growth in its Muslim population. A project details document from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation aims to put Wudu stations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport.

Wudu, or ablution, is a purification ritual before prayer. It is the physical act of washing.

The Quran commands it, saying, “O believers! When you rise up for prayer, wash your faces and your hands up to the elbows, wipe your heads, and wash your feet to the ankles.”

According to the project details document, the plan is to have one washing station for men in the men’s restroom and one for women in that restroom in Terminal D. The document noted this is a privately funded project with a price tag of $300,000.

Does the growing Muslim population in Texas concern you?

Fox News reported that other airports like Chicago O’Hare already have “interfaith spaces” — so this would not be an unprecedented development, but it should be looked at in context.

POI Data reported there are 122 mosques in Texas, with most being in the Houston and Fort Worth areas. The Halal Times puts the number higher at 224, ranking Texas with the fifth highest Muslim population at over 300,000.

Despite the variance in these numbers, the conclusion is that the Muslim population in Texas is growing to have a significant presence. Further evidence comes from the East Plano Islamic Community, a project to create a Muslim community complete with housing and education.

The project is being orchestrated by the East Plano Islamic Center.

Related:
Graphic Language: Video Shows El-Sayed Pal Hasan Piker Bragging About Wiping 'My A** With the Constitution'

On June 25, CBS News announced that the Department of Justice had concluded its investigation into EPIC City after concerns were raised by Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn, who warned of religious discrimination.

The fear comes from the community implementing Sharia Law, a system to impose Islamic morals and a separate legal system.

These people want to be self-governing, making a concerted effort to disregard the laws of the state and the nation.

The foot washing stations are just the latest development for Texas.

Americans incorrectly believe that when peoples of varying non-Christian faiths come to the United States, they are here to live in harmony and tolerance. We compartmentalize our spiritual lives from our political ones.

But for Islam, they are one and the same. It is not a matter of coexistence with infidels when the Quran calls upon Muslims to rule over them, convert them, or fight them.

Americans are deceived into opening the doors and tolerating Muslims’ presence. This is Taqiyya — they call for peace and conceal their true intentions for conquest.

Simply put, our ideals of religious freedom are a tool for them to build a caliphate.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Invasion of Texas: Dallas-Fort Worth Airport to Put Islamic Foot Wash Stations in Bathrooms
Watch: CNN Data Analyst Admits People Simply 'Don't Care' About Left-Wing Climate Alarmism Anymore
Graphic Language: Video Shows El-Sayed Pal Hasan Piker Bragging About Wiping 'My A** With the Constitution'
Revealed: The Clandestine Op That Found Trump in a Catering Truck, Being Shipped to a Military Plane After Assassination Threat
Watch: Never Forget Kamala Said It's 'Ridiculous' to Claim Dems Want Abortion to Moment of Birth, 2 Days Ago Dems Signed That Into Law
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , ,

Conversation