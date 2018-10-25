SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Investigation Intensifies as Two More Suspicious Packages Found Targeting Biden, De Niro

By Steven Beyer
at 9:11am
Print

Authorities intercepted two suspicious packages on Thursday addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden and actor Robert De Niro.

Investigators told The Associated Press that the intercepted packages were similar to the pipe bombs that were sent this week to CNN’s offices in New York as well as the homes of former President Barack Obama in Washington and former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, New York.

Police found the package addressed to De Niro at the Manhattan where his production company is headquartered, according to CNN. The packaged address to Biden was found at a postal facility in New Castle, Delaware, according to NBC.

De Niro has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump. At the Tony Awards in June, the actor delivered an expletive-ridden tirade against the president. The AP noted that De Niro has also apologized to Canadians for the president’s “idiotic behavior.”

The first pipe bomb this week was discovered on Monday at the New York home of liberal billionaire and activist George Soros.

TRENDING: Democratic Senator: We Should Be Trying To ‘Help’ the Migrant Caravan

So far, authorities have recovered suspicious packages in New York, Delaware, Florida, California, and Washington, D.C., targeting other prominent Democrat figures including Rep. Maxine Waters, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and former CIA Director John Brennan.

The pipe bomb recovered at CNN was about six inches long and filled with powder and broken glass. It was made with a PVC pipe and is seen covered in black tape.

In addition, the package contained a powder that authorities later described as “harmless.”

Do you think political violence is escalating in the U.S.?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Investigators are also looking into surveillance footage from CNN where they believe a courier dropped off the potentially explosive package.

Authorities investigating the packages told the AP that all packages were similar. They have been “manila envelopes with bubble-wrap interior bearing six stamps and the return address of Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.”

The packaged addressed to Holder was addressed incorrectly and was returned to the offices of Schultz.

President Donald Trump as well as other prominent GOP figures have come out and denounced the attacks.

RELATED: Joe Biden Compares Trump to Infamous Pro-Segregation Democrat

On Wednesday Vice President Mike Pence condemned the attacks saying, “We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others. These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of @SecretService, @FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice.”

President Trump retweeted the statement on Wednesday.

“I agree wholeheartedly,” Trump wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

An apparent pipe bomb was delivered to CNN's New York headquarters on Wednesday.ABC News / Twitter

Ex-Bomb Disposal Officer Notices Strange Characteristics of Device Sent to CNN

Peter Hasson

A caravan of approximately 5,000 migrants is making its way across Mexico toward the U.S. border.CBS News screen shot

AP Caves, Changes Headline About Migrant Caravan After Leftist Outrage

Chris Agee

Randy J. Smith of Middletown, Delaware, posted a Facebook update on Sunday including the video apparently showing Democratic state House candidate Monique Johns approach his door and steal a campaign flyer for her Republican opponent.

Security Camera Catches Democratic Candidate Stealing Republican Opponent’s Flyer

Jason Hopkins

U.S. senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks with volunteers in Phoenix.Matt York / AP Photo

New York Times Poll Spells Trouble for Kyrsten Sinema

Savannah Pointer

Reporter Stops ImmigrantsFox and Friends / Twitter screen shot

Watch: Fox News Reporter Appears To ‘Foil’ Group’s Attempt To Illegally Cross Border

Dick Morris

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Oct. 19, 2018, in Mesa, Arizona.Matt York / AP Photo

Dick Morris: Trump’s Base Returns in Nick of Time

Joe Saunders

Screen from Obama speaking as a U.S. senator from Illinois.Donald Trump / Twitter screen shot

Trump Digs Up Eye-Opening Obama Immigration Clip, Says ‘I Agree with President Obama 100%’

Dick Morris

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., joined by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, speaks to media about the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 28, 2018.Carolyn Kaster / AP Photo

Dick Morris: Dems Repeating GOP Mistakes of 1998

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.