SECTIONS
Culture WJ Wire
Print

Investigation in Ralph Northam’s Yearbook Photo Ends Up a Dud

In this Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, file photo, Gov. Ralph Northam, center, greets members of the Richmond 34 and other African-American leaders for a breakfast at the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Virginia.Steve Helber / APIn this Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, file photo, Gov. Ralph Northam, center, greets members of the Richmond 34 and other African-American leaders for a breakfast at the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Virginia. (Steve Helber / AP)

By Tim Pearce
Published May 22, 2019 at 8:09am
Modified May 22, 2019 at 1:51pm
Print

Eastern Virginia Medical School released the results of a months-long investigation into offensive images on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s 1984 senior yearbook page on Wednesday.

EVMS hired the law firm McGuireWoods to conduct the investigation.

The McGuireWoods investigation ended inconclusively, and attorneys blamed the passage of time and lack of documentary evidence for the vague results.

“We could not conclusively determine the origin of that photograph,” an attorney at McGuireWoods said at a media conference Wednesday.

The law firm could neither find evidence that the photo was placed on Northam’s yearbook page in error nor that Northam had requested the photo.

TRENDING: Trump Threatens To Bring About ‘the Official End of Iran’

Do you think Northam should have resigned over this?

Northam has made his own contradicting statements on the matter, the attorney said.

Northam’s yearbook page surfaced online on Feb. 1.

The page included a photo of two costumed people standing side-by-side, one in blackface and the other in a KKK cloak.

The photo prompted an apology from the Virginia governor the same day:

“I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now,” he said.

“This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine, and in public service. But I want to be clear, I understand how this decision shakes Virginians’ faith in that commitment.”

Northam backtracked on his apology on Feb 2, saying he was neither of the people in the photo, though he did admit to wearing blackface in a separate instance as part of a Michael Jackson costume.

RELATED: Virginia Officials Vote To Rename Jefferson Davis Highway

Northam resisted calls to resign over the scandal.

Virginians overall were split on the issue with 47 percent saying he should resign and 47 percent saying he should stay, according to a Washington Post/Schar School poll released Feb. 10.

Northam’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Nunes to Trump: Ask Theresa May About Brits’ Handling of Steele Dossier
Judge Denies Trump’s Bid To Block Congressional Subpoenas
Republican AG’s Memo Keeps Conservative Fears of a Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Alive
Kamala Harris Won’t Question This Trump Nominee. Her Explanation Is Confusing
Most Democrats Believe Ocasio-Cortez’s Claim That She Said Only a Sea Sponge Would Believe
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×