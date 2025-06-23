Share
News
A small private jet plane at the end of a runway at the Nashville airport preparing to take off.
A small private jet plane at the end of a runway at the Nashville airport preparing to take off. (Art Wager / Getty Images)

Investigation Reveals the Animal That Was Seen Right Before Fatal Plane Crash

 By Ole Braatelien  June 23, 2025 at 4:00am
Share

The National Transportation Safety Board revealed that a pilot was avoiding a turtle on the runway before he fatally crashed near Farmington, North Carolina, earlier this month.

On June 3, the pilot was attempting to land his single-engine airplane, a Stinson 108 Voyager, at the Sugar Valley Airport when he crashed, according to the NTSB report published Wednesday.

Of the three souls on board, only one passenger survived.

According to the NTSB report, the pilot was trying to avoid the hazardous condition on the runway.

“A man cutting the grass at the end of runway 2 reported that he saw the turtle on the runway and the pilot raised the right wheel to avoid the turtle,” the report read. “After that, the wings began to rock back and forth.”

“Then the airplane took off again, but he lost site of the airplane when it passed behind a hangar. The airplane disappeared just over the trees on the northeast side of the runway and then he heard a loud crash and saw smoke,” the report read.

The radio operator on the ground had reportedly informed the pilot about the turtle before he attempted to land, according to the report.

After the attempted landing, the aircraft smashed into a forested area more than 250 feet northeast of the runway before it caught on fire.

The pilot was evidently attempting a go-around, according to WGHP-TV in Greensboro, North Carolina.

A go-around is when a pilot, usually after a balked landing, applies full power and climbs to come back around for another landing.

Related:
Billionaire Dead at 53 After Polo Match Shock: 'I've Swallowed Something'

“It can be a training maneuver. It can be done deliberately, or it can be done as a response or mitigating factor to, say, another airplane that pulls out in front of an airplane that’s trying to land or take off,” flight instructor and commercial pilot Robert Katz told WGHP-TV.

The NTSB report described the damage following the crash.

“The airplane was wedged between several trees and remained in one piece except for a few pieces of fabric that were found in an adjacent stream next to the accident site,” according to the report.

“The fabric on the fuselage, cowling, and wings was completely burned off and the airplane frame was visible,” the report read.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Investigation Reveals the Animal That Was Seen Right Before Fatal Plane Crash
Mom Arrives at Day Care to Screams of Her 9-Month-Old, Hospital's Test Reveals Sick Contaminant
Bombshell Report: Alleged Minnesota Assassin Wrote to FBI Claiming Walz Ordered Him to Take Out Another Leading Politician
Missing 3-Year-Old Girl Found 90 Miles from Home, Mother Arrested After Officers Realize What's on Her Phone
Watch: Ted Cruz and Tucker Carlson Get Into Full Shouting Match Over Iran
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation