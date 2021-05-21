Space Force Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Lohmeier, who was recently relieved of his duties for outing Marxism in the ranks of his service members, is to have his investigation upgraded to be overseen by the highest echelons of Air Force administration.

Lohmeier was relieved of his duties last week as commander of 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Air Force Base in Colorado, after he stated that Marxist-based ideologies were becoming common among the ranks.

Now, his case will be investigated by the Air Force Inspector General, according to Military.com.

Lohmeier was targeted by top brass after he appeared on several podcasts in support of his recently self-published book, “Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military.”

Now he is accused of publishing the book without oversight from the Air Force.

“I was apprised of the option to have my book reviewed at the Pentagon’s prepublication and security review prior to release, but was also informed that it was not required,” Lohmeier said, according to Military.com.

In his book and podcast appearances, Lohmeier strove to highlight how current Biden-administration mandates that enforce critical race ideology in the military are creating worse division than ever before.

Indeed, it is difficult to disagree with his assessment.

Just months ago, the Navy included Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to be an Antiracist” on its Chief of Naval Operations Professional Reading Program list, despite the fact that the book explicitly promotes anti-white discrimination as well as a conspiracy theory that whites used the AIDS virus to control the black population.

Around the same time, it was discovered that some officers in the Navy were swearing an oath to uphold intersectionality, the belief that all people’s identities are merely different combinations of discrimination and privilege.

In an interview with Sean Hannity, Lohmeier spoke about his own experience seeing such divisive and patently false information penetrating the ranks from the top down, and how the Biden administration was instructing recruits to believe that the Constitution they were sworn to protect was actually a codification of white supremacy.

“There were videos being sent out to every base service member that we were asked to watch in preparation for our extremism down days,” Lohmeier said, “and discussions on race in which we were taught that the country was evil, that it was founded in 1619 and not 1776, and that whites are inherently evil.”

One can hope that Lohmeier’s investigation is getting pushed up the ladder due only to its publicity, and that he will get a fair shake for his noble efforts to preserve the very values that the military was organized to protect.

Unfortunately, the nature of the current political moment means that such a smooth path to vindication is unlikely, and that his dedication to upholding the Constitution is likely to be politicized.

For what it’s worth, however, Lohmeier has potential friends in high places, who may be willing to support him in the months to come.

Colorado Republican Rep. Ken Buck said that it was “outrageous” Lohmeier was relieved of duties for blowing the whistle on military Marxism.

It’s outrageous that Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier was removed from his command in the Space Force for voicing concerns that the U.S. military is promoting Marxist ideologies. https://t.co/U57u2zAwVk — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) May 16, 2021

North Carolina Republican Rep. Dan Bishop, meanwhile, turned Lohmeier’s name into something of a rallying cry for those fighting back against the Biden administration’s anti-American racial policies.

“Removing Lt. Col. Lohmeier was just the beginning. Biden Admin is forcing Critical Race Theory onto our children & military, & silencing any dissent,” Bishop said.

“We have to fight back now.”

Removing Lt. Col. Lohmeier was just the beginning. Biden Admin is forcing Critical Race Theory onto our children & military, & silencing any dissent. We have to fight back now. pic.twitter.com/yz6eGzH0Hw — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) May 18, 2021

For now, Americans everywhere are stuck waiting to see just how politicized the Biden administration wants to make the military, and how deeply embedded it wants critical race nonsense to be in that effort.

But make no mistake, the myth of systemic racism is just that, and critical race theory is nothing but its Marxist-inspired method of evangelization. It is, put simply, a threat to America as a whole, designed for the pure purpose of dividing and conquering the nation.

Lohmeier was doing his duty in shining a light on the particular threat such evangelization efforts pose to the American military. We should all be grateful for his work in that endeavor.

