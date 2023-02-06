Investigation Underway After Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Into Crash with Cyclist, Then Helps Her Out

Arnold Schwarzenegger terminated a woman’s bicycle Sunday morning but then decided to give it a second chance.

According to TMZ, the actor and former California governor was involved in a collision with a woman who was riding a bicycle while he was driving through West Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 10:30 a.m. accident at San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue but found no fault, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“No crime was committed,” LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said.

A bicyclist was struck by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s car Sunday morning — an accident that law enforcement, for now, says wasn’t his fault. https://t.co/ex6DE14Cum — TMZ (@TMZ) February 6, 2023

As TMZ outlined the scene, the woman who was riding the bike swerved into the path of the SUV Schwarzenegger was driving. The report said three witnesses agreed that is what took place.

It said an investigation is underway, but authorities don’t believe Schwarzenegger had any chance to stop and avoid the impact.

The woman was taken to a hospital after complaining of pains from the crunch, but the Times report said no life-threatening injuries were sustained.

No alcohol or drugs are suspected in the accident, TMZ reported.

After the woman was transported from the scene, Schwarzenegger remained there to speak with police, according to the outlet.

When that was wrapped up, he put the woman’s bike on a bike rack of his SUV and took it to a bicycle repair shop to be fixed, TMZ reported.

In January 2022, Schwarzenegger was involved in a crash in which the SUV he was driving collided with a Prius, sending its driver to the hospital.

In that crash, the SUV ended up rolling over the top of the Prius.

One of the victims in the Arnold Schwarzenegger car crash is a huge fan. https://t.co/89rj4GGtRF — TMZ (@TMZ) January 25, 2022

Schwarzenegger recently popped up in a music video from the Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra, according to Euronews.

In the video, which shows the band zipping through the streets of Los Angeles, he says the song is a “great message for all Ukrainian people, especially now in these very, very difficult times, that everyone can have a dream and you can make this dream become a reality.”







The band met the former bodybuilder during a tour of Los Angeles, frontman Oleh Psiuk wrote in an Op-Ed in the U.K.’s Guardian.

“In Los Angeles, we met Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has been actively supporting Ukrainians since the early days of the war,” Psiuk said. “​​He invited us over to his house and came out to greet us with a pet donkey. We talked about the situation in Ukraine and thanked him for his support and shared how important it was to us.

“It was a pleasure to meet such a legend; I grew up on his movies.”

