Investigator Left Sick After Making Shocking Discovery Inside Crashed UFO: Whistleblower Attorney

A lawyer, who says the American government is covering up the full story of UFOs and aliens, claimed that one American had a mind-bending adventure when a crashed UFO was discovered.

Lawyer Daniel Sheehan told his tale to the U.K. Daily Mail. He said he could not provide the date or place of the incident and admitted the incident was relayed to him by a member of a top-secret team that deals with the recovery of crashed UFOs.

David Grusch, formerly of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, said last week that a government crash retrieval program has been in existence for some time, according to NewsNationNow.

Officials are “retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed,” Grusch said. “We’re definitely not alone. The data points, quite empirically that we’re not alone.”

Sheehan told the Daily Mail that authorities found a 30-foot saucer that was partially buried.

“They tried to hook a bulldozer to it to pull it out. And it pulled out a shape like a pie slice, almost like it was part of the way it was constructed. When it came loose a couple feet, they stopped immediately. They didn’t want to destroy the integrity of the machine,” he said.

Then things got weird.

“They had a guy go into it. He got in there, and it was as big as a football stadium. It was freaking him out and started making him feel nauseous. He was so disoriented because it was so gigantic inside. It was the size of a football stadium, while the outside was only about 30 feet in diameter,” he said.

Sheehan said time changed for the individual as well.

Do you think aliens are real? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 81% (469 Votes) No: 19% (107 Votes)

“He staggered back out after being in there a couple of minutes, and outside it was four hours later. There was all kinds of time distortion and space distortion,” he said.

Sheehan said Grusch turned over extensive documentation to the Inspector General of the Department of Defense.

“He’s given them over 100 classified documents. But he hasn’t been able to show all of them to all the staff in the Senate Intelligence Committee because some don’t have the adequate clearances. The problem is that the people who have those kinds of clearances are part of the people who’ve been concealing it for 75 years,” he said.

Amid all the talk, at least one House committee will be looking closer at these events, according to ABC.

“We plan on having a hearing,” House Oversight Committee Chairman and Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said.

Oversight Committee spokesman Austin Hacker said: Plans for the hearing are in an early stage.

“In addition to recent claims by a whistleblower, reports continue to surface regarding unidentified anomalous phenomena. The House Oversight Committee is following these UAP reports and is in the early stages of planning a hearing,” Hacker said.

Grusch told The DeBrief last week that “multiple agencies [have been] nesting UAP activities in conventional secret access programs without appropriate reporting to various oversight authorities.” He also claimed to have recovered pieces of aircraft and even entire ones.

He said America has undertaken a “publicly unknown Cold War for recovered and exploited physical material — a competition with near-peer adversaries over the years to identify UAP crashes/landings and retrieve the material for exploitation/reverse engineering to garner asymmetric national defense advantages.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.