Investigators Find Photos of Trump and Telling Search History on Rally Shooter's Phone

 By The Associated Press  July 18, 2024 at 10:20am
The 20-year-old Pennsylvania man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump had photos on his phone of the former Republican president, President Joe Biden and other officials, including Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Investigators searching Thomas Matthew Crooks’ devices also found that the shooter looked up the dates for the Democratic National Convention as well as Trump’s appearances, according to the people who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss details of the ongoing probe.

He also searched for “major depressive disorder,” according to three people familiar with the investigation.

Investigators have not yet determined whether he was diagnosed with the disorder, one of the people said.

Studies have shown that the vast majority of people with mental illnesses are not violent, and experts say most people who are violent do not have mental illnesses.

On a conference call with reporters Sunday, Kevin Rojek, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office, said, “We have no indication of any mental health issues.”

Investigators have been searching for any clues into what motivated Crooks to open fire at Saturday’s campaign rally in an attempt to assassinate the GOP presidential nominee. The gunman killed one rallygoer and seriously wounded two others.

Trump suffered an ear injury but was not seriously hurt, appearing just days later at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee with a bandage over the wound.

The FBI has said it was investigating it as a potential act of domestic terrorism, but the absence of a clear ideological motive by the man shot dead by the Secret Service has led to widespread speculation on social media.

Crooks used an AR-style rifle, which authorities said was purchased legally by his father years ago. Investigators also found he brought multiple loaded magazines. He also bought 50 rounds on the day of the shooting.

Authorities found a bulletproof vest in his car and another rudimentary explosive device at his home, where over the past few months he had received several packages, including some that had potentially hazardous material.

The FBI gained access to Crooks’ cellphone, scoured his computer, home and car, and interviewed more than 100 people so far.

The shooting has raised serious questions about why authorities were unable to stop the man from getting on a roof and opening fire.

The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general has opened an investigation into the Secret Service’s handling of the shooting.

Local law enforcement had noticed the man pacing around the edges of rally, shouldering a big backpack and peering into the lens of a rangefinder toward the rooftops behind the stage where the president was supposed to be, law enforcement officials have told the AP.

Crooks was spotted again when members of a local SWAT team, stationed inside the building complex, noticed him walking around and looking at the roof.

One officer took a photo of Crooks and radioed to others to be on the lookout for a suspicious person looking through a rangefinder — a small device resembling binoculars that hunters use to measure distance from a target.

Not long after, witnesses reported seeing him scaling the squat building closest to the stage.

He then set up his AR-style rifle and lay on the rooftop, a detonator in his pocket to set off crude explosive devices that were stashed in his car parked nearby.

Outside, a local officer climbed up to the roof to investigate. The gunman turned and pointed his rifle at him. The officer did not — or could not — fire a single shot. But Crooks did, firing into the crowd toward the former president.

The gunfire sent panicked spectators ducking for cover as Secret Service agents shielded Trump and pulled him from the stage.

Two countersniper teams were stationed on buildings behind the stage, and the team farther away from Crooks fired once, killing him.

