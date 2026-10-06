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A mysterious meeting between John Brennan and Jack Smith was discovered during an investigation into the latter's files.
A mysterious meeting between John Brennan and Jack Smith was discovered during an investigation into the latter's files. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images; Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Investigators Make Jarring Discovery in FBI Notes on Jack Smith - John Brennan Meeting to Take Down Trump

 By Jack Davis  October 6, 2026 at 8:39am
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As prosecutor Jack Smith was assembling his election interference case against President Donald Trump in 2023, his minions met with former CIA Director John Brennan.

At the time, Brennan was a high-level salesman still pitching the since-debunked Russiagate conspiracy, and had recently done so to the House Judiciary Committee.

So what did Smith want, and what did Brennan say?

Therein lies the mystery, because although the existence of the meeting has made its way into official records, the substance has not, as noted by Just the News.

“On 3 November 2023, FBI Washington Field Office (WFO) and Special Counsel personnel met with former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John BRENNAN at CIA Headquarters in McLean, Virginia,” an FBI summary of the meeting says.

“The purpose of the meeting was to discuss expert testimony to National Defense Information in the forthcoming captioned investigation. No documents were shown in this meeting. The original Agent notes will be maintained in the attached IA,” the summary says.

Notes from the two agents are blank except for the time, place and attendees.

What do you think about the FBI's handling of the notes from the Brennan meeting?

The memos were released by the White House Government Transparency Task Force.

In a post on X, journalist Catherine Herridge offered her thoughts on what was taking place.

“At Least Three Potential Scenarios: – FBI agents took no notes,  violating long standing Bureau procedures – FBI agents took notes which were intentionally withheld so ‘Brennan conversation’ was not discoverable for President Trump’s lawyers – FBI agents’ original notes were ‘electronically buried’ in a restricted file,” she wrote.

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Herridge also wrote, “Former Senior FBI Agents: ‘Looks like an intel OP not a law enforcement probe…made the FBI notes disappear.’”

Evidence of the meeting emerged Monday even as it was also learned that Smith’s team examined phone records of Susie Wiles, who is now the White House Chief of Staff, as noted by Just the News.

That led House Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan of Ohio to call for prosecuting Smith for lying to Congress.

“[I]t’s getting almost redundant here. We keep saying it every time. The only thing we get wrong is that it’s always worse than we thought,” Jordan said.

“And now we see Jack Smith not only getting the phone records of members of Congress, not only getting the phone records of the top top Republican legislative committee, not only getting the phone records of the Speaker of the House 16 days after he becomes Speaker of the House, second in line to the President. Now we find out he’s getting the communication records of the President’s Chief of Staff before she’s Chief of Staff, but everyone knew that she was going to be, and she’s one of the key people,” he said.

“It sure raises concerns because, again, remember, they’re looking at ‘OK so this call happened at this time […] what was his action later?’ So, it’s like they’re trying to piece all that together, and you can, as we’ve said before about what they did to members of Congress you can pattern a person’s life,” Jordan said.

“It underscores just how committed these guys were, just how focused they were on stopping President Trump from being president, stopping the guy that we, the people, elected as commander in chief,” he said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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