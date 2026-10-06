Investigators Make Jarring Discovery in FBI Notes on Jack Smith - John Brennan Meeting to Take Down Trump

As prosecutor Jack Smith was assembling his election interference case against President Donald Trump in 2023, his minions met with former CIA Director John Brennan.

At the time, Brennan was a high-level salesman still pitching the since-debunked Russiagate conspiracy, and had recently done so to the House Judiciary Committee.

So what did Smith want, and what did Brennan say?

Therein lies the mystery, because although the existence of the meeting has made its way into official records, the substance has not, as noted by Just the News.

“On 3 November 2023, FBI Washington Field Office (WFO) and Special Counsel personnel met with former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John BRENNAN at CIA Headquarters in McLean, Virginia,” an FBI summary of the meeting says.

“The purpose of the meeting was to discuss expert testimony to National Defense Information in the forthcoming captioned investigation. No documents were shown in this meeting. The original Agent notes will be maintained in the attached IA,” the summary says.

Notes from the two agents are blank except for the time, place and attendees.

What do you think about the FBI's handling of the notes from the Brennan meeting? It raises serious concerns It seems like standard procedure I need more information It's not a big deal Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use It raises serious concerns 96% (1425 votes) It seems like standard procedure 1% (21 votes) I need more information 2% (30 votes) It's not a big deal 0% (4 votes)

The memos were released by the White House Government Transparency Task Force.

DECLASSIFIED RECORDS: Brennan/Jack Smith Connection Meeting CIA HQ: FBI notes are blank – November 2023 Former CIA Director John Brennan meets with special counsel staff, FBI agents “..purpose of the meeting was to discuss expert testimony to National Defense Information in the forthcoming trial…” Was Brennan being prepped as potential “expert witness” in Trump classified documents case? Former Senior FBI Agents: “Looks like an intel OP not a law enforcement probe…made the FBI notes disappear” At Least Three Potential Scenarios: – FBI agents took no notes, violating long standing Bureau procedures

– FBI agents took notes which were intentionally withheld so ‘Brennan conversation’ was not discoverable for President Trump’s lawyers

– FBI agents’ original notes were “electronically buried” in a restricted file NOTE: The FBI EC or Electronic Communication documents the 2023 Brennan meeting at CIA HQ “The original agent notes will be maintained in the attached 1A.” MISSING LINK: There should be a summary of the meeting/discussion known as an FBI 302 Brennan has consistently defended his actions in court and in front of Congress. Declassified records via @WhiteHouse transparency task force — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) October 5, 2026

In a post on X, journalist Catherine Herridge offered her thoughts on what was taking place.

“At Least Three Potential Scenarios: – FBI agents took no notes, violating long standing Bureau procedures – FBI agents took notes which were intentionally withheld so ‘Brennan conversation’ was not discoverable for President Trump’s lawyers – FBI agents’ original notes were ‘electronically buried’ in a restricted file,” she wrote.

Herridge also wrote, “Former Senior FBI Agents: ‘Looks like an intel OP not a law enforcement probe…made the FBI notes disappear.’”

Evidence of the meeting emerged Monday even as it was also learned that Smith’s team examined phone records of Susie Wiles, who is now the White House Chief of Staff, as noted by Just the News.

That led House Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan of Ohio to call for prosecuting Smith for lying to Congress.

“[I]t’s getting almost redundant here. We keep saying it every time. The only thing we get wrong is that it’s always worse than we thought,” Jordan said.

“And now we see Jack Smith not only getting the phone records of members of Congress, not only getting the phone records of the top top Republican legislative committee, not only getting the phone records of the Speaker of the House 16 days after he becomes Speaker of the House, second in line to the President. Now we find out he’s getting the communication records of the President’s Chief of Staff before she’s Chief of Staff, but everyone knew that she was going to be, and she’s one of the key people,” he said.

“It sure raises concerns because, again, remember, they’re looking at ‘OK so this call happened at this time […] what was his action later?’ So, it’s like they’re trying to piece all that together, and you can, as we’ve said before about what they did to members of Congress you can pattern a person’s life,” Jordan said.

“It underscores just how committed these guys were, just how focused they were on stopping President Trump from being president, stopping the guy that we, the people, elected as commander in chief,” he said.

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