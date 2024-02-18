Investigators Release Theory on Fatally Mauled Pit Bull Breeder: 'He Was Feeding the Dogs at Which Point...'
A California man who authorities said bred pit bulls was killed Thursday when the dogs attacked him.
Police have not released the name of the Compton man who was mauled to death in his backyard, according to KTLA-TV.
The man’s girlfriend discovered his body Friday morning and called police, according to ABC.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department believes the 35-year-old man was attacked and killed Thursday evening between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to KTLA.
“He was feeding the dogs at which point maybe there was an altercation between some of the dogs and [they] ultimately attacked and mauled the victim,” Michael Gomez with LASD’s Homicide Bureau said.
The backyard of the house had multiple kennels.
First responders assisted a woman when she was trying to get out of the yard after finding the man’s body.
The yard contained five adult pit bulls and eight puppies between the ages of four to six months, according to a Los Angeles County news release.
“Preliminary information suggests that the deceased individual was involved in breeding and selling pit bulls,” the release said.
The father of the victim signed control of the dogs over to Animal Care & Control for “impoundment and examination.”
“Our deepest sympathies are extended to the family and friends of the victim,” Marcia Mayeda, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control said.
“We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the facts and ensure the safety and well-being of both the community and the animals involved,” she said.
A neighbor said she was not aware of what was going on.
“They were not even barking or anything. It’s scary. It’s absolutely scary because I have a 7-year-old and we were not aware of this,” April Ramirez said, according to KNBC-TV.
“I hope that awareness is spread … that people need to take great care of their dogs,” Damian Wesley with Compton Animal Rescue said, according to the Daily Mail.
“People need to understand that these dogs can kill somebody and hurt people,” he said.
