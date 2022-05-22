In yet another reminder that American society is in catastrophic decay, a Tennessee man allegedly killed a Wendy’s restaurant employee in the Democrat-run city of Memphis after an argument over a drive-thru order escalated into senseless violence.

On May 9, Joshua Moore, 35, was charged with first-degree murder related to the December 2021 shooting death of Terrance Edwards, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

“Investigators said that around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2021, Moore was in the drive-thru line at Wendy’s in the 3900 block of New Covington Pike,” the DA’s office said.

“He was told at the window to pull forward and that his food would be brought to him.”

Rather than waiting, police said, “Moore went inside the restaurant and began arguing with employee Terrance Edwards. Moore then walked out, went to his car and waited outside of the business.”

“When Edwards came outside Moore approached him, pulled a gun and shot him,” investigators said.

“Edwards, 34, who was struck in the torso and the left thigh, was taken to a hospital where died a short time later.”

Customer indicted in shooting death of Wendy’s employeehttps://t.co/8HJYgH8ie6 — Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) May 9, 2022

The shooting was caught on surveillance video, and police were able to arrest Moore after receiving an anonymous tip to the CrimeStoppers hotline.

Moore was being held without bond.







This tragic incident spotlights a number of appalling issues engulfing the United States at a time when crime is spiking at alarming rates in liberal cities.

First, we can no longer take anything for granted. Americans increasingly feel unsafe walking around their own neighborhoods amid the terrifying crime waves unleashed by the pernicious demonization of police by leftists, their corporate media minions and Black Lives Matter.

Second, hair-trigger violence has mushroomed in benign situations, such as running a high school track race, shopping at the mall or participating in a Christmas parade.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

High school track race fight club pic.twitter.com/0nbDRz5Iur — Baseball Fight Club (@mlb_fights) March 29, 2022



Two weeks ago, a Chinese-food delivery man was shot to death in Democrat-controlled New York City after a disgruntled customer reportedly flew into a rage over the amount of duck sauce he received with his order.

Have we become desensitized to senseless violence? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 86% (82 Votes) No: 14% (13 Votes)

Amazingly, these senseless killings are epidemic in America today in part because there’s no deterrence for criminals amid soft-on-crime district attorneys and disempowered police forces.

On May 14, a white left-wing atheist targeted black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. Thirteen people were shot, 10 of them fatally.

Of course, the shooting is unspeakably tragic. However, the media and the political left are opportunistically weaponizing the tragedy to smear conservatives and demonize white people while largely ignoring the weekly slaughters of black people — largely at the hands of other black people — in liberal cities.

Over the past weekend, for instance, 33 people were shot, five fatally, in Chicago.

These shootings are so commonplace in the Windy City that Democrats and the media don’t even bother to express shock over them.

The City of #Chicago is a rolling mass shooting, but you will not hear a word about it. As tragic as it is, gotta sensationalize the random shooting in #Buffalo

Chicago shootings: 33 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says https://t.co/JO5kuK6NG4 via @abc7chicago — Jerry (@jaljr) May 16, 2022

Something is gravely wrong in America today. It is devolving at a chilling pace.

The first photo is from this morning at the Ursula Processing Center at the U.S. border. Shelves and pallets packed with baby formula. The second is from a shelf right here at home. Formula is scarce. This is what America last looks like. pic.twitter.com/OO0V99njoy — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) May 11, 2022

Tragically, the distressing erosion of American values and our standard of living can be linked directly to the callous disregard that President Joe Biden has for the nation’s citizenry.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.