Investigators: Yale Prof Performed Sick, Sexual 'Medical Exams' on Students at Offshore Research Site

A former Yale professor and student advisor allegedly sexually assaulted and performed depraved genital and rectal ‘exams’ on several student research assistants throughout his career, investigators revealed this week.

Dr. D. Eugene Redmond — a Yale School of Medicine psychiatry professor of 44 years — sexually assaulted five students at a research location on the Caribbean island of St. Kitts, according to an independent investigation carried out by former U.S. Attorney Diedre Daly.

Daly’s damning 54-page report only scratches the surface, the New York Post reported, as Redmond stands accused of sexually assaulting eight other students — ranging from recent graduates to high school age.

As of yet, no criminal charges have been filed against Redmond.

Yale professor accused of horrific sexual assaults at Caribbean research facility https://t.co/GfjAQlvt7k pic.twitter.com/YgnYYjsNNJ — New York Post (@nypost) August 21, 2019

TRENDING: Conservatives Beware: RINO-Care Is Real and It’s Coming

The alleged assaults have occurred in a variety of locations but, according to sources, most follow a similar pattern.

Redmond would reportedly “groom” students and recruit them for his offshore summer research internship before isolating them, getting them intoxicated and performing twisted, sexual “medical exams” or outright assaulting them. In the five separate cases of assault, the students were required by Redmond to share a bedroom with him.

Initial reporting of a slew of instances in the early 1990s prompted a “flawed” investigation by the university shortly thereafter, according to the Daly report. This resulted only in the the administration pushing Redmond to terminate his offshore summer research internship.

The professor was not, however, monitored by the administration following these initial instances and the program remained. At least 20 students were recruited to go to St. Kitts for the summer between 2001 and 2017 — when the remaining assaults allegedly took place.

Daly’s report suggests student accusations and accounts are believed by authorities to be “highly credible” following the six-month investigation.

Investigators reportedly “interviewed 110 witnesses, including 38 current and former students” and “34 Yale professors and administrators,” reviewing any and all “relevant documents” made available by the university.

“When interviewed, the students were candid and straightforward; they neither embellished facts nor appeared vindictive,” the report reads. “Each incident is corroborated, at least in part, by written communications and interviews with family members, friends, or therapists to whom the students reported the incidents.”

Authorities also indicate a “striking similarity” between the alleged victims’ accounts and those provided by therapists, family members, friends and administrators to whom they had originally reported the incidents.

Redmond was also reportedly found to have made attempts to undermine the investigation, “encouraging some witnesses not to cooperate with us, to provide false information, or to withhold relevant information.”

RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein Being Called an 'Evil Genius' for Filing His Will in the Virgin Islands

The former professor and his legal team have not responded to requests for comment, but have in the past denied all allegations of sexual misconduct against members of the student body, according to the Yale Daily News.

Do you think academia frequently brushes faculty misconduct under the rug? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (870 Votes) 0% (1 Votes)

Yale president Peter Salovey addressed the report’s findings, and the lackluster 1994 investigation and response, in a Tuesday statement.

“The behaviors in question violate every expectation we have of our faculty and the trust our students, and society, place in educators,” he said. “On behalf of Yale, I am deeply sorry Redmond’s behavior was not stopped once and for all when it was first reported,” he added.

But this is not the first time academic administrators have been known to mishandle or hide sexual misconduct from faculty members.

In fact, it seems to be a trend in the hallowed halls of America’s progressive academic complex.

People often assume that serial sexual harassment (like in the Domínguez case at Harvard) can only happen if institutions turn a blind eye. But in some cases (like in the Domínguez case at Harvard) those institutions actively enable it! pic.twitter.com/FZ8xqpQNpD — Sophie Hill (@sophie_e_hill) May 14, 2019

Earlier this month, Dartmouth College paid a $14 million settlement to nine former students who alleged the Ivy League school had ignored or mishandled years of sexual harassment and assault claims against psychology department professors, according to CBS News.

The Washington Post reported in March 2018 that longtime Harvard government professor Jorge Dominguez had been credibly accused of “repeated and unwanted sexual advances” by 18 women on campus between 1983 and 2018. But those claims went largely uninvestigated by the administration and Dominguez was repeatedly elevated to high-ranking administrative positions.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.