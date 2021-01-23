Controversy is raging in Iowa over a bill that aims to let parents know which gender pronouns their children use to describe themselves.

A bill introduced in the Iowa Legislature on Jan. 14, Senate File 80, puts parents first when schools want to know about gender issues.

The bill says that if a school is going to ask which gender pronouns students want to use, “The school district shall provide written notification of such action to the parent or guardian of the student at least one week before such action occurs.”

Once any such survey has taken place, the school has to notify parents.

And, finally, the bill would require that if a parent or guardian wants to know which pronoun a student used, schools have to relay that information. This would enable a parent to know whether the gender identity that a child expresses aligns with his or her biological sex, according to KGAN-TV.

The bill was proposed by Republican state Sen. Amy Sinclair of Allerton.

LGBT advocates say the bill is a step in the wrong direction.

“All students, regardless of gender, should be able to learn and thrive in a safe school environment. Our schools should strive to protect all students from bullying, discrimination and mistreatment, including those who are transgender. To that end we oppose any and all policies that would out transgender students against their will, including SF80,” Courtney Reyes, executive director of One Iowa, told KGAN.

“This bill is a disgusting attempt at undermining the safe spaces in Iowa schools,” said Becky Ritland, interim executive director for Iowa Safe Schools.

“By allowing this to move forward, the Iowa Legislature will be putting thousands of trans students at risk of abuse, neglect, and suicide. Iowa Safe Schools stands firm against this legislation and supports trans students across the state of Iowa,” she said.

“We need to allow the coming-out process to be in the hands of the person who is coming out,” Keenan Crow, director of Policy and Advocacy at One Iowa, told the Washington Examiner.

“We know the main reason people don’t come out is simply because of safety. We need to allow them to control their own safety and exposure to those risks.”

The faith-based group Family Leader supports the legislation, which was sent to a Senate subcommittee on Jan. 20.

“The Family Leader recognizes parents need greater — not less — influence, choice, and opportunity in their children’s education,” the group said in a statement, according to the Examiner.

“This bill boils down to whether a child’s parents or the state should be guiding his or her sexual development. Schools should not be ‘transitioning’ children without informing their parents.”

