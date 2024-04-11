Iowa Gives Caitlin Clark a Massive Gift Before She Heads to the WNBA

No woman will wear number 22 for Iowa basketball again after Caitlin Clark played her final game with the school on Sunday — ending a historic career that changed the perception of her sport.

The team announced on social media Wednesday that the number will forever belong to its most decorated player and that it had been retired.

“There will never be another @CaitlinClark22 & there will never be another 22,” the team posted with an image of Clark on its X page.

The team added, “The #Hawkeyes will retire Clark’s No. 22.”

There will never be another @CaitlinClark22 & there will never be another 2️⃣2️⃣. The #Hawkeyes will retire Clark’s No. 22. pic.twitter.com/bTyWRXwJir — Iowa Women’s Basketball (@IowaWBB) April 10, 2024

While Clark’s college career ended on Sunday with a disappointing defeat at the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks in Cleveland, Ohio, her achievements are unmatched as she prepares to enter the WNBA.

Clark brought visibility to women’s basketball at a time when women’s sports were under attack by gender activists and other loons.

In addition to breaking scoring records and hitting impossible three-pointers from the logo throughout the NCAA tournament this spring, Clark endeared herself to people, many of whom had likely never considered awaiting the tipoff for a women’s basketball game.

She won and lost with grace and elegance and balanced a competitive spirit with pure femininity.

People couldn’t avert their eyes from her greatness.

Caitlin Clark. Behind the back. Step back. Three! 🔥pic.twitter.com/YnxXfvS8Zb — JA | Unite (@JABridgeforth) April 6, 2024

Iowa’s Elite Eight matchup against LSU set a viewership record for a women’s basketball game that was only beaten days later when her team played UConn.

Sunday’s national title game shattered both records by an unimaginable number as people tuned in to see Clark compete. According to Deadline, 18.7 million people tuned into the title game.

The final three games of Caitlin Clark’s career at Iowa all broke the record for most-watched women’s college basketball game 🔥 @CaitlinClark22 📺 12.3 million vs. LSU

📺 14.2 million vs. UConn

📺 18.7 million vs. South Carolina pic.twitter.com/lgzZxN0Vx7 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 8, 2024

It was the most-watched women’s basketball game ever and smashed the ratings for last year’s NBA Playoffs and Finals.

As a rabid Sooners fan, I had only watched a handful of Oklahoma women’s basketball games in my life prior to this season.

By Sunday, my daughter and I had witnessed Clark’s journey through the tournament, and we didn’t miss a moment.

Looking at ratings for her last three games, it’s clear we weren’t alone in our sudden interest in a sport Clark made so much fun to watch.

There is not much else to add, other than to share what many other new viewers of women’s hoops pointed out: “Clark is must-see TV.”

Caitlin Clark is MUST SEE TV. pic.twitter.com/ZJZRVVNWnX — Sweet Xyience (@SweetXyience) April 7, 2024

When the stat sheets and final scores of Iowa’s March Madness games are long forgotten, people will likely remember Clark for how her elite skillset made them feel when watching with their friends and their families.

Iowa’s tourney run was as intriguing as any sporting event in recent memory, and her school did right by her — retiring a number she made iconic.

In case anyone forgets her greatness, Clark’s jersey will be hanging up in Iowa City as a reminder.

