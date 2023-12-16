Iowa Governor Called to Pardon Christian Veteran Who Beheaded Satanic 'Holiday' Statue, DeSantis Offers Help

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is coming under pressure to pardon the Christian veteran charged with destroying a satanic statue that had been on display in the state Capitol building in Des Moines.

The statue, which depicted the demon Baphomet and featured a ram’s head perched on a caped mannequin, was erected with permission this month by the Satanic Temple of Iowa as part of a purported “holiday display.”

The group said the statue was an expression of their right to religious freedom.

“We’re going to really relish the opportunity to be represented in a public forum. We don’t have a church on every street corner,” Satanic Temple co-founder Lucien Greaves said.

Still, the statue was immediately criticized.

Iowa resident Shellie Flockhart, for instance, called the display a “very dark, evil force,” according to Fox News. She added, “I hope that people realize spiritual warfare is real. That there are evil satanic forces that are trying to infiltrate our state.”

One man, at least, felt the need to take action.

Michael Cassidy, a former Navy pilot, beheaded the statue on Thursday, wrecking it “beyond repair,” representatives of the Satanic Temple said.

“The world may tell Christians to submissively accept the legitimization of Satan, but none of the founders would have considered government sanction of Satanic altars inside Capitol buildings as protected by the First Amendment,” Cassidy told @RepubSentinel. pic.twitter.com/2GBonqAbIs — The Sentinel (@RepubSentinel) December 14, 2023



The 35-year-old Cassidy said he destroyed the figure to “awaken Christians to the anti-Christian acts promoted by our government.” He now faces a charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Cassidy’s lawyer, Davis Younts, said his client was “motivated by his faith to peacefully protest a display that is a direct affront to God.”

“It is my hope that the citation will be dismissed when my client’s actions are understood and that he will not face prosecution because of his faith,” Younts said.

Some are now asking Reynolds to pardon Cassidy.

Good evening @KimReynoldsIA! Will you be issuing a pardon of Michael Cassidy? If not, we’ll be calling tomorrow, to make sure the message gets to you — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 15, 2023

The National Pulse noted that it seems unlikely the governor will move to pardon Cassidy, as she has already taken the stance that the statue was a legitimate form of speech.

“In a free society, the best response to objectionable speech is more speech, and I encourage all those of faith to join me today in praying over the Capitol and recognizing the nativity scene that will be on display — the true reason for the season,” Reynolds said in a Tuesday statement.

Still, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Reynolds ally, has weighed in on the case and said he would donate to Cassidy’s legal defense.

In a Friday post on X, DeSantis, who is also running for president, said “Satan has no place in our society and should not be recognized as a ‘religion’ by the federal government. … Good prevails over evil — that’s the American spirit.”

Satan has no place in our society and should not be recognized as a “religion” by the federal government. I’ll chip in to contribute to this veteran’s legal defense fund. Good prevails over evil — that’s the American spirit. https://t.co/p1vmTcl8c9 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) December 15, 2023

Cassidy had raised more than $20,000 in donations to his legal defense fund as of Friday.

