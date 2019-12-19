Iowa Man Gets 16 Years for Burning LGBT Flag

As leftists are free to torch U.S. flags across the nation, an Iowa man is paying a heavy price for burning a rainbow LGBT pride flag.

Adolfo Martinez of Ames was sentenced Wednesday to a whopping 15 years in prison for the hate crime of arson, according to The Associated Press.

In addition to spending a decade and a half in prison for burning the LGBT flag, the 30-year-old Martinez also will be serving an additional year for his use of fire and 30 days for harassment.

Martinez was arrested in June after taking the rainbow flag from the United Church of Christ in Ames.

The act was considered a hate crime because the flag represents a sexual orientation.

Shockingly, the same charges don’t seem to stick to those who burn the red, white and blue flag of the United States.

As the Iowa City Press-Citizen reported in 2017, protesters there were able to not only burn multiple American flags but insult the very country that guaranteed them the freedom to do so without being persecuted.

“When I see the flag, I see racial injustice,” one protester said. “I see social injustice from Native American genocide to African-American slavery to failing to recognize women as citizens until the 20th century.”

Video of the 2017 flag burning can be seen below.

Despite burning multiple flags using fire, it seems these protesters didn’t even get a slap on the wrist.

For Martinez, however, his actions will haunt him for the rest of his life. After spending 16 years in prison, he will have to explain a hate crime charge to any prospective employers.

This lopsided definition of hate crime appears to be the new normal in many places in America.

Earlier this month, Florida prosecutors declined to pursue hate crime charges after a young boy was viciously ganged up on and beaten, reportedly over his support of President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, accusations of hate crimes can even be thrown at people for what they refuse to do.

One man was accused of committing one of these cardinal social sins after refusing to have sex with a man who claimed to be a woman.

While it’s never OK to destroy others’ property, it seems Martinez’s punishment is incredibly harsh considering how other flag burners are able to get away with their crimes against the symbol of America itself.

