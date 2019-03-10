Iowa Poll: Biden Leading the Way for Democrats with a Few Surprise Candidates Gaining Momentum

Despite the rhetoric about “new” female faces, it’s a familiar white male of a certain age leading the Democrats’ chances for 2020, according to a new Iowa poll.

Seventy-six-year-old Joe Biden, who hasn’t even announced he’s running for president next year, is currently the cream of Iowa’s crop among Democratic hopefuls, per The Des Moines Register.

In the Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll of “likely” Democratic caucusgoers, Bernie Sanders finished in closest proximity to Biden.

While the former vice president scored 27 percent among would-be voters, according to Politico, Sanders emerged only two points behind.

What about the likes of Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris? They placed a distant third and fourth, respectively, based on the survey of 401 Iowa Democrats.

Warren, the Massachusetts senator who is still smarting from the exposed false claim that she has Native American blood, surprisingly garnered nine percent.

California Rep. Harris, meantime, was the first choice among only seven percent of poll participants.

Regardless of who wins the 2020 presidential election, he or she will have their hands full with the Hawkeye State.

As part of the Twitter feed of Iowa Democrats, regional scientist Dave Swenson noted the state’s poor growth — ranking 46th in the U.S. through 2017 — within the employment sector.

Since 2011, Iowa employment has grown more slowly than all of its neighbors, and it ranked 46th nationally through 2017. Even the supply-side experiment disaster, Kansas, outperformed IA during this period. pic.twitter.com/RSmDBOI8uN — Dave Swenson (@daswenson) March 6, 2019

Whether the left’s current front-runner is up to such a challenge is anybody’s guess. After all, Barack Obama’s ex-running mate hasn’t publicly proclaimed that he intends to challenge Donald Trump.

CBS News would have us believe that Biden is laying the groundwork to make a run for the White House, whose current Oval Office occupant doesn’t figure to be intimidated.

Although he has been surveying the political scene and making the rounds on the speech and media circuits, Biden isn’t expected to reveal his decision about running for president until mid-April.

Nobody knows whether the ex-Delaware representative will pursue a presidential bid or simply bid adieu.

At this point, however, Iowa appears to be Biden’s field of dreams — despite his age, race and gender.

