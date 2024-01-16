The principal of the Iowa high school that was the target of a mass shooting earlier this month has died of injuries sustained in the attack.

Perry High School principal Dan Marburger, 56, was among the eight victims of the Jan. 4 shooting and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

His wife Elizabeth announced the tragic news that he had succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.

“At approximately 8:00 am, January 14, Dan lost his battle,” she wrote in an update on a GoFundMe page set up for the family. “He fought hard and gave us 10 days that we will treasure forever.”

The GoFundMe described Marburger as “more than the Perry High School Principal,” but also “a husband, a father, a grandpa, a son, a brother, an uncle, a cousin, and a friend who lives and breathes for his family.”

The page said Marburger had been the principal at Perry High School since 1995, which “also means that Dan’s family includes those who have ever walked the halls of Perry High School.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered flags across the state to be lowered in the principal’s honor.

“Our entire state is devastated by the news of Dan Marburger’s death,” Reynolds said in a statement.

“Dan courageously put himself in harm’s way to protect his students, and ultimately gave his own life to save them. He will forever be remembered for his selfless and heroic actions. May he rest in peace.”

The Perry Community School District also released a statement sharing its “deepest condolences with the Marburger family.”

“Dan was a tremendous leader in our school district and a loving husband, father, and grandfather,” the statement read. “Our school community is heartbroken by Dan’s death.

“For nearly three decades, Dan was ingrained in every aspect of our Perry Community School District environment, and we are feeling the immense loss of a devoted and caring colleague.”

According to the Des Moines Register, Marburger protected others during the shooting by attempting to distract the shooter, giving students and staff time to escape the building.

One 11-year-old middle school student, Ahmir Jolliff, was killed in the attack while seven others were wounded, including Marburger. Two were still in the hospital as of Friday, the Register reported.

