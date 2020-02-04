SECTIONS
In Iowa, the Only Winner Was Trump - In Every Way

By Joe Saunders
Published February 4, 2020 at 8:38am
For President Donald Trump and his re-election team, it doesn’t get much better than this.

As the Democratic debacle from the Iowa Caucuses Monday night is still shaking out, a national embarrassment to just about every group and institution that’s been attacking President Donald Trump throughout his presidency, a couple of points were clear on Tuesday morning:

Democrats hoping to kick their campaign against the incumbent into high gear coming out of Iowa were losers.

The media, breathlessly waiting to anoint the Next Big Thing in American politics were losers – especially since Trump’s windmill-tilting Republican caucus opposition basically disappeared.

And the one and only truly big winner was getting ready to deliver a State of the Union address to the House of Representatives — this time to a Democratic-run body that just launched an impeachment drive based on the thinnest of trumped-up charges.

This presidential tweet Tuesday morning said it all:

“The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is ‘Trump,’” Trump wrote.

As usual, Trump’s Twitter was greeted by a flood of liberal hatred – the kind of smart people who probably think watching a Stephen Colbert monologue is the best way to get a grip on the mood of the country.

But there were plenty of responses from Trump supporters who could believe what they were seeing in Iowa with their own eyes – and it was a debacle for Democrats across the board.

Meanwhile, the anti-Trump media, which has been desperately trying to inflate one of the Democratic bobble-head dolls seeking the party’s nomination into someone who could actually challenge Trump, was left with a storyline that said nothing – or made Democrats look worse.

Check out Trump-bashing Joe Scarborough’s anguish from Tuesday’s “Morning Joe.”

As for Trump’s putative challengers for the Republican nomination, former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld and former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh, they weren’t a factor.

As Politico noted, The Associated Press called the Iowa contest a victory for Trump within a half-hour, with the incumbent getting 97 percent support.

With Trump preparing to deliver the State of the Union address in front of the House of Representatives Tuesday night — the most “presidential” setting in modern American politics — the contrast between a president clearly in control and a Lilliputian opposition determined to try to defeat him by a thousand cuts couldn’t be clearer.

Democrats clearly can’t run a caucus. The media has no real challenger to Trump to anoint. And even Trump’s token opposition in the GOP primary race is negligible.

As Trump said, “The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is ‘Trump.’”

And no one in the media or the Democratic party can credibly argue it.

For the president and his re-election campaign, it really doesn’t get much better.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
