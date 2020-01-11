SECTIONS
News
Print

Iran Admits They Shot Down Civilian Plane, Blames US Anyway

By Erin Coates
Published January 11, 2020 at 9:34am
Print

Iranian officials admitted Saturday that they accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane this week, but claimed it was “U.S. adventurism” that led to this disaster that killed all 176 people on board.

A Boeing 737 passenger jet bound for Kyiv from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport and operated by a Ukrainian airline crashed Wednesday in Iran.

Iranian officials originally blamed the crash on a technical issue with the plane but acknowledged Saturday that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard had accidentally shot down the plane, according to Fox News.

The plane was shot down hours after the ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing U.S troops.

Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace division, told state-run TV that he accepts “full responsibility” for shooting down the aircraft and “wished I was dead” when he heard about the crash.

TRENDING: UK Outlet Runs Pictures of Grinning Bill Clinton with Sex Slave and Epstein's Pimp on 'Lolita Express'

Hajizadeh said that an officer made a “bad decision” to open fire on the plane he had mistaken for a cruise missile.

“We were prepared for an all-out conflict,” he said.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif still blamed the tragedy on the United States.

“A sad day,” he tweeted. “Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster.”

“Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations,” he added.

Do you think Iran should pay reparations to the families of the dead?

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani also tweeted “human error” was the cause of the tragedy and “The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake.”

Iran said 140 of the dead were Iranian. Other victims were citizens of Canada, Sweden, Britain, Afghanistan and Germany, according to the Ukraine Foreign Ministry.

RELATED: Appears Defense Officials Withheld Info from Congress Because Some Reps Can't Be Trusted: Rep. Brooks

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the news in a tweet Saturday morning.

“We expect Iran to bring those responsible to justice, return the bodies, pay compensation and issue an official apology,” he tweeted. “The investigation must be full, open & continue without delays or obstacles.”

According to The Associated Press, Iran’s admission renewed questions that if Iran was worried about more U.S. attacks, why did it no shut down its international airport or airspace?

Ukraine International Airlines criticized Iran for this disastrous decision.

“It’s absolutely irresponsible,” Ukraine International Airlines vice president Ihor Sosnovskiy said. “There must be protection around ordinary people. If they are shooting somewhere from somewhere, they are obliged to close the airport.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Iran Admits They Shot Down Civilian Plane, Blames US Anyway
Appears Defense Officials Withheld Info from Congress Because Some Reps Can't Be Trusted: Rep. Brooks
Chinese Nationals Arrested for Allegedly Photographing US Military Base
UK Police Say a Terrorist Attack Has Occurred at a Maximum Security Prison
Trump on Why He Didn't Tell Congress About Soleimani Attack: They Would've Leaked It
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×