Parler Share
News

Iran Under Attack: Islamic Republic Rocked by Explosive Strikes

 By Richard Moorhead  January 29, 2023 at 8:12am
Parler Share

Sites across the Islamic Republic of Iran have been targeted in a series of strikes from the air, according to news reports, but Iranian authorities are disputing at least some of the accounts.

A drone attack damaged an ammunition plant in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on Sunday, with the strike resulting in a visible blast, according to The Guardian.

An already-smoking building described as an Iranian military facility exploded in one video — in what could have been the detonation of stored munitions.

Trending:
Adam Schiff's Situation Gets Even Worse as Matt Gaetz Introduces 'PENCIL' Act

Another video — purportedly from Isfahan and posted by the Warsaw, Poland-based Belarusian news organization Nexta — depicted emergency responders at the scene of a serious fire.

The attacks come days after joint U.S.-Israeli military drills in the region, according to Fox News.

Will more strikes hit Iran?

The Fox report noted that the Iranian Republic News Agency denied there were attacks outside of the Isfahan strike.

However, other news agencies reported otherwise, with one journalist asserting that explosions and fires followed in the cities of Karaj, outside Tehran, and Tabriz, in northwest, Iran.

Related:
Whoopi Suggests that Biden Might Have Declassified Discovered Documents - There's Just One Problem

An Iranian state media agency claimed that the drone attack on Isfahan had been unsuccessful, according to Al Jazeera.

Iran’s Islamist dictatorship has supported Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has utilized Iranian-made kamikaze drones to considerable effect in the conflict, according to CBS News.

It’s not clear who carried out the Sunday strikes on Iran, although it’s likely only a state actor would be capable of such an operation.

Israel has carried out drone strikes on Iranian military targets before, with one operation seriously damaging Iran’s own drone program last year, according to The Times of Israel.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Iran Under Attack: Islamic Republic Rocked by Explosive Strikes
'You're Welcome': Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Makes Chilling Confession in TV Interview
Watch: 98-Year-Old Preacher Decides to Go Skydiving for Birthday - Look How Spirited He Is
Researchers Say Ancient Tablet Discovered in 1868 Has Finally Been Deciphered - And a Stunning Confirmation of Biblical Narrative Found
Jay Leno Seen for First Time Since Sustaining Serious Injuries in Motorcycle Accident
See more...

Conversation