Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth salutes during a World War II memorial ceremony at the American Cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer, France, on June 6.
Commentary
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth salutes during a World War II memorial ceremony at the American Cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer, France, on June 6. (Lou Benoist - AFP / Getty Images)

After Iran Attack, NYT Performs Ridiculous 'Fact Check' on Defense Secretary Hegseth, Gets Roasted

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 23, 2025 at 4:28am
Want to know why President Donald Trump calls it “the failing New York Times”? Look no further than the Gray Lady’s coverage of the bombings of Iran — specifically, their ludicrous “fact check” of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s media briefing Sunday morning.

The “fact check” — and there aren’t air-quotes emphatic enough for that, as you’ll find out in a second — came as Hegseth told the press, “American deterrence is back” and praised the president’s “bold and brilliant” strategy.

“When this president speaks, the world should listen,” Hegseth said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

This mission was not and has not been about regime change. The president authorized a precision operation to neutralize the threats to our national interests posed by the Iranian nuclear program.”

That wasn’t what got fact-checked, nor anything from Hegseth’s description of the attack, where he noted that B-2 bombers were able to fly all the way from Missouri, undetected, to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities:

Did you catch the important part? You may not have, but thank God for John Ismay of the Times for pointing it out:

Do you read to the New York Times?

In the briefing, Hegseth referred to B-2 pilots as “our boys on those bombers,” yet both men and women have trained to fly them.

Uh-oh! Time to drag Hegseth before Congress and ask him if he fully appreciates the importance of intersectionality.

I suppose this is a live blog of the Iranian attacks and not a polished piece, but the writers didn’t necessarily need to say anything if they didn’t have anything worthwhile to say — and Ismay certainly didn’t, with one of his other contributions being this gem:

Hegseth’s remarks are following a familiar script — praising President Trump, disparaging the Biden administration, and offering a religious proclamation: “We give glory to God.”

Breaking: Secretary of Defense a believing Christian and a Republican. Film at 11.

This “fact check” and the coverage in general was simultaneously both 1) terrible and 2) very on brand for the Times. Not unpredictably, Ismay’s missive got beat up on social media:

Well, there is at least one thing to be thankful for:

But happily, we’ve now been warned of the mephitic dangers of calling the people who fly our warplanes “our boys on those bombers.” After all, both men and women are trained to fly them!

You have done enough, Secretary Hegseth. Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last?

And the New York Times still wonders why Trump — and his supporters — refer to them as “failing.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

C. Douglas Golden
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
Conversation