Iranian state-controlled media on Sunday reportedly released a propaganda video showing an Iranian attack destroying the U.S. Capitol building and Iran conquering Jerusalem, Israel’s capital.

The Washington Free Beacon first reported news of the video.

A 12-second clip of the video opens with footage of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps marching before cutting to a video of a missile being launched.

It then transitions into a fake video showing the U.S. Capitol building burning and crumbling before finally cutting to footage of Iranian troops standing on the hills overlooking Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Today pre-Khamenei talk,Iran state TV aired this clip depicting an IRGC attack on #Congress Yes, it’s propaganda. But it shows the anti-US ideology of #IRGC,which is rising in power Should the #US give #Iran billions in sanctions relief before addressing the challenge of IRGC? pic.twitter.com/Yp4z4igwWL — Kasra Aarabi (کسری اعرابی) (@KasraAarabi) May 2, 2021

In the background, a singer chants in Farsi, “The palace of oppression [referring to the U.S. Congress] was destroyed by the Alavi [Imam Ali’s] IRGC, and the good news of the liberation of Quds [Jerusalem] arrives from Iran,” according to a translation by Tony Blair Institute analyst Kasra Aarabi.

State-controlled media reportedly aired the video before a Sunday speech by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in which he lauded late Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whom the United States killed in January 2020 in a drone strike ordered by former President Donald Trump.

Trump initiated the strike that ended Soleimani after the United States received intelligence that Soleimani was plotting attacks that could cost the lives of several Americans and allied countries in the region.

“The Americans have been for years deeply saddened by the Islamic Republic’s influence (in the region) and they were angry with General Soleimani for this reason and martyred him for this reason,” Khameini claimed in his Sunday address, according to Iranian semi-official Fars News Agency.

The video’s release comes as U.S. President Joe Biden is actively trying to save the Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Under the deal, struck on behalf of the U.S. by former President Barack Obama, Iran would receive sanctions relief in exchange for not acquiring nuclear weapons.

In 2018, Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal and imposed harsh sanctions on Tehran, claiming the JCPOA was ineffective in stopping Iran from getting nuclear arms.

However, ever since he took over the White House from Trump, Biden — a Democrat — has been trying to save the deal, even though Iran has been increasing its uranium enrichment up to unprecedented levels.

In a leaked audiotape, independently translated by the Free Beacon, Iran’s U.S. educated foreign minister Javad Zarif was reportedly heard saying, “I believe Iran and the U.S. will never be friends as long as the Islamic Republic preserves its identity. Never will our issues with America be resolved.”

In spite of this, Biden has persisted in pursuing a nuclear deal with Iran.

Republicans and Democrats have criticized Biden’s approach towards Iran in recent talks to re-enter the JCPOA or replace it with a new deal, according to Politico.

Last week, Iran’s chief diplomat allegedly admitted the IRGC calls the shots in Tehran. Now, Iran releases a fake video of the IRGC blowing up our Capitol. The Biden admin’s priority should be ensuring Iran cannot carry out such an attack, not capitulating by removing sanctions. https://t.co/LPHiVX0all — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) May 3, 2021

Commenting on the propaganda video, Zarif’s leaked audiotape and the nuclear deal, one such Republican critical of Biden’s approach to the deal, Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, posted on Twitter, “Last week, Iran’s chief diplomat allegedly admitted the IRGC calls the shots in Tehran. Now, Iran releases a fake video of the IRGC blowing up our Capitol.”

“The Biden admin’s priority should be ensuring Iran cannot carry out such an attack, not capitulating by removing sanctions.”

