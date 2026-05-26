Iran Claims to Have Shot Down a US Drone, Threatens Further Retaliation

Amid attempts from negotiators to end the war between Iran and the United States, the language of hate flowed from Iran on Tuesday.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it downed an American MQ9 Reaper drone on Tuesday, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Iran said that it fired on an F-35 fighter jet, which forced the jet to leave Iranian airspace. Iran added that it fired on an RQ4 intelligence collection drone.

As of Tuesday morning, none of the claims had been verified.

RECAP: Despite the U.S carrying out overnight strikes on southern Iran and having one of its MQ-9 Reaper drones shot down, Trump is insisting the ceasefire still holds and negotiations are close to a deal. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, called the war against the U.S.… https://t.co/N4yBu8qhcV — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 26, 2026

The actions came after U.S. retaliatory strikes that took place on Monday, which the IRGC framed as ceasefire violations, according to CNN.

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warns against any violation of the ceasefire by the aggressive US military, and considers its right to reciprocal response to be legitimate and certain,” it said in a statement.

Iran’s foreign ministry said attacks the U.S. framed as a response to Iran laying mines were “repeated naval harassment against Iranian commercial vessels.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will leave no act of aggression unanswered and will not hesitate in defending the Iranian people with the slightest delay,” a statement said.

According to Iran’s state-affiliated Fars News Agency, an Arash Archer system shot down what was reportedly a stealth drone of a yet unspecified nation over the Arabian Gulf. Per the report, the system is able to detect stealth aircraft which allows for them to be engaged. At the… pic.twitter.com/NZwHFst3i8 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 25, 2026



U.S. Central Command labeled the attacks “self-defense strikes,” according to Fox News.

“U.S. forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” CENTCOM spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins said.

“Targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines. U.S. Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire,” Hawkins said.

MORE details on US strikes vs Iranian targets today: 2 Iranian boats were caught laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, senior US official tells me. The US military eliminated both IRGC vessels and also struck at a SAM (surface to air missile) site in Bandar Abbas that was… https://t.co/ew89rCfL5J — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) May 25, 2026

A statement issued in the name of Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei threatened U.S. bases in the Middle East, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“The nations and lands of the region will no longer serve as shields for American bases,” Khamenei wrote.

“America will no longer have a safe haven for mischief and the establishment of military bases in the region,” he wrote.

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