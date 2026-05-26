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The Iranian flag flutters near the Milad Tower, part of the International Trade and Convention Center of Tehran, in the capital on May 25, 2026.
The Iranian flag flutters near the Milad Tower, part of the International Trade and Convention Center of Tehran, in the capital on May 25, 2026. (Atta Kenare - AFP / Getty Images)

Iran Claims to Have Shot Down a US Drone, Threatens Further Retaliation

 By Jack Davis  May 26, 2026 at 6:47am
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Amid attempts from negotiators to end the war between Iran and the United States, the language of hate flowed from Iran on Tuesday.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it downed an American MQ9 Reaper drone on Tuesday, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Iran said that it fired on an F-35 fighter jet, which forced the jet to leave Iranian airspace. Iran added that it fired on an RQ4 intelligence collection drone.

As of Tuesday morning, none of the claims had been verified.

The actions came after U.S. retaliatory strikes that took place on Monday, which the IRGC framed as ceasefire violations, according to CNN.

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warns against any violation of the ceasefire by the aggressive US military, and considers its right to reciprocal response to be legitimate and certain,” it said in a statement.

Iran’s foreign ministry said attacks the U.S. framed as a response to Iran laying mines were “repeated naval harassment against Iranian commercial vessels.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will leave no act of aggression unanswered and will not hesitate in defending the Iranian people with the slightest delay,” a statement said.


U.S. Central Command labeled the attacks “self-defense strikes,” according to Fox News.

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“U.S. forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” CENTCOM spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins said.

“Targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines. U.S. Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire,” Hawkins said.

A statement issued in the name of Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei threatened U.S. bases in the Middle East, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“The nations and lands of the region will no longer serve as shields for American bases,” Khamenei wrote.

“America will no longer have a safe haven for mischief and the establishment of military bases in the region,” he wrote.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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